Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Backs Argentina at FIFA World Cup 2026 For Javier Milei, Not Lionel Messi— Here’s Why

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup reaches its critical knockout phase, high-profile figures are increasingly finding themselves in the spotlight for their tournament allegiances. Among them is Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who recently stirred the pot by confirming his support for the Argentina national football team. However, the Prime Minister was quick to clarify that his backing has little to do with the individual brilliance of Lionel Messi, but rather centers on his warm diplomatic relationship with the South American nation’s leadership.

The revelation came during an appearance on The Mojo Podcast, hosted by Ben Ben-Baruch. When pressed by the host about whether his enthusiasm for the Albiceleste was driven by the global icon status of Lionel Messi, Netanyahu provided a firm negative. Instead, he framed his preference as a nod to Argentine President Javier Milei, whom Netanyahu considers a “great friend of Israel.”

“I look for Argentina. You know why? No, before that, they actually have a president who is a Chabad Hassid, by the way,” Netanyahu explained during the broadcast. “He is a superstar; he really is, and he has done amazing things with their economy by adopting a free economy. We like to talk about that. But Milei is a great friend of Israel.”

This is not the first time political discourse has intersected with the 2026 World Cup. Earlier in the tournament, AI-generated images circulated on social media, falsely depicting Netanyahu wearing an Argentina jersey and attending matches in the United States. Fact-checkers quickly debunked these images, confirming the Prime Minister had not traveled to the U.S. for the games. Netanyahu’s comments on The Mojo Podcast serve as the first official word on his sporting preference, grounding it firmly in his political worldview rather than on-field fandom.

As Argentina prepares for a high-stakes quarter-final showdown against Switzerland at Kansas City Stadium on July 11, the Prime Minister’s comments underscore how major international sporting events often transcend the pitch. While sports analysts dissect tactical formations and player fitness, for Netanyahu, the tournament has become an extension of global diplomacy. Despite the political framing of his support, the Prime Minister acknowledged that following Argentina’s progress has become a regular “family viewing routine,” ensuring that regardless of the motivation, the Israeli leader will be among the many eyes fixed on the screen as the defending champions battle for a spot in the semi-finals.