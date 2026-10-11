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Home > Sports News > ISSF World Cup 2026: Udhayveer Sidhu Wins Gold in Men’s 10m Air Pistol, Beats Olympic Medallist Christian Reitz

ISSF World Cup 2026: Udhayveer Sidhu Wins Gold in Men’s 10m Air Pistol, Beats Olympic Medallist Christian Reitz

India’s Udhayveer Sidhu won gold in the Men’s 10m Air Pistol event at the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol 2026 in Cairo, defeating Olympic medallist Christian Reitz by 0.5 points. Italy’s Paolo Monna secured bronze in the thrilling final.

Udhayveer Sidhu won the gold medal at the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol 2026 in the Men’s 10m Air Pistol event. Image Credit: ANI
Udhayveer Sidhu won the gold medal at the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol 2026 in the Men’s 10m Air Pistol event. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-10-11 17:39 IST

Udhayveer Sidhu from India won the gold medal in the Men’s 10m Air Pistol event at the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol on Sunday. The 24-year-old exhibited a resilient performance in the medal match, finishing with a score of 240.6. He narrowly surpassed Germany’s multi-Olympic medallist Christian Reitz by 0.5 points in a thrilling conclusion. Reitz earned the silver medal with a score of 240.1, while Italy’s Paolo Monna claimed the bronze with a total of 219.8.

Udhayveer Sidhu Edges Past Christian Reitz to Win Gold at ISSF World Cup 

Udhayveer held his nerve during the closing elimination stages. Trailing Reitz by 0.3 points going into the final two shots, the Indian fired 10.2 and 9.8. Reitz recorded twin scores of 9.6, handing Udhayveer victory on the final shot.

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Earlier in the day, Udhayveer qualified for the eight-man final in fourth position. He posted a total of 585 across six series (99, 98, 98, 97, 97, 96).

India’s Jonathan Gavin Antony, competing for Ranking Points Only (RPO), shot an impressive 586 to tie for the top score in qualification with Monna. Among the other Indian participants in the field, Ajendra Singh Chauhan finished 14th with a score of 580. Olympic medallist Sarabjot Singh placed 31st with 574, while Kumar Yogesh posted 573 in the RPO section.

The final also featured Turkey’s Paris 2024 Olympic medallist Yusuf Dikec, who finished seventh with 138.0. Greece’s Georgios Gampierakis placed fourth on 198.7, followed by Latvia’s Emils Vasermanis in fifth position with 177.6.

Notably, Olympic bronze medallists Swapnil Suresh Kusale and Sarabjot Singh are leading the 24-member Indian contingent at the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol in Cairo, Egypt. The international event is being held from 8 October to 16 October 2026. 

India will compete across eight individual Olympic disciplines and two mixed team events. The contingent combines seasoned Olympians with promising young shooters.

(With ANI Inputs)

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ISSF World Cup 2026: Udhayveer Sidhu Wins Gold in Men’s 10m Air Pistol, Beats Olympic Medallist Christian Reitz
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ISSF World Cup 2026: Udhayveer Sidhu Wins Gold in Men’s 10m Air Pistol, Beats Olympic Medallist Christian Reitz
ISSF World Cup 2026: Udhayveer Sidhu Wins Gold in Men’s 10m Air Pistol, Beats Olympic Medallist Christian Reitz
ISSF World Cup 2026: Udhayveer Sidhu Wins Gold in Men’s 10m Air Pistol, Beats Olympic Medallist Christian Reitz
ISSF World Cup 2026: Udhayveer Sidhu Wins Gold in Men’s 10m Air Pistol, Beats Olympic Medallist Christian Reitz
ISSF World Cup 2026: Udhayveer Sidhu Wins Gold in Men’s 10m Air Pistol, Beats Olympic Medallist Christian Reitz

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