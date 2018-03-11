Indian shooter Akhil Sheoran bagged a gold medal in the Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions event. With this, India have also strengthened their position on the medal tally and are likely to finish on the top of it. This will be the first time the country would finish on the top position in the standings if all goes well. Akhil shot 455.6 in the final to finish ahead of Australia's Bernhard Pickl who shot a score of 452.

India continued its glorious run in International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) World Cup being held at Guadalajara, Mexico as Indian shooter Akhil Sheoran clinched a gold medal in the Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions event. With this, India have also strengthened their position on the medal tally and are likely to finish on the top of it. This will be the first time the country would finish on the top position in the standings if all goes well. Akhil shot 455.6 in the final to finish ahead of Australia’s Bernhard Pickl who shot a score of 452.

Earlier, Indian shooter Anjum Moudgil clinched her first silver medal in the Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions event at the International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) World Cup at Guadalajara, Mexico on Thursday. Despite the windy conditions, Anjum performed brilliantly to score 454.2. China’s Ruijiao Pei claim the gold medal of the event with a score of 455.4. Another Chinese shooter Ting Sun won the Bronze with a score of 442.2.

The country is currently on the top of the medals tally.Earlier, 15-year-old Anish Bhanwala who was also in the race for a medal suffered a heartbreak in the Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event. Although the Indian shooter had a great chance to make it to the final, he lost his consistency and missed out on the spot. He ended with 578 points, the same score as Chinese Zhaonan Hao. However, Hao managed to book the berth as had a ten more to his name.

