Indian shooter Anjum Moudgil clinched her first silver medal in the Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions event at the International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) World Cup at Guadalajara, Mexico on Thursday. Despite the windy conditions, Anjum performed brilliantly to score 454.2. China’s Ruijiao Pei claim the gold medal of the event with a score of 455.4. Another Chinese shooter Ting Sun won the Bronze with a score of 442.2.

India has put up their best performance in the ISSF World Cup so far and has won eight medals already. India shooters had earlier won three Golds and four Bronzes at the event. The country is currently on the top of the medals tally. 15-year-old Anish Bhanwala who was also in the race for a medal suffered a heartbreak in the Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event. Although the Indian shooter had a great chance to make it to the final, he lost his consistency and missed out on the spot. He ended with 578 points, the same score as Chinese Zhaonan Hao. However, Hao managed to book the berth as had a ten more to his name.

India has delivered an incredible performance at the World Cup this year. Another Indian shooter finished with 569 points in the event. Earlier, the 16-year-old Manu Bhaker had brought laurels to the country when she won her second successive gold medal in a mixed team event. With this, she also became the youngest Indian shooter and third in the world to clinch a medal at the World Cup.

