‘It Is Just Venom’ R Ashwin Responds To Critics Amid CSK’s Struggles In IPL 2025

Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has finally broken his silence on the growing criticism surrounding his performance in the ongoing IPL 2025 season. After returning to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for a hefty ₹9.75 crore at the mega auction, Ashwin has struggled to make an impact, contributing to the team’s disappointing start losing four out of their five matches and currently placed 9th in the points table.

Amid growing backlash from fans and pundits alike, Ashwin addressed the criticism on his YouTube show, drawing a clear line between constructive feedback and outright negativity.

“Generally, nobody likes losing. Honestly, I am not bothered by the trolling,” Ashwin said. “If people are talking about you, pointing out your flaws, it can come from a position of meaning well. We can take it as constructive criticism. But, a few people, when they go after you, it is just venom.”

The 37-year-old spinner added that he’s learned to differentiate between genuine criticism and toxic trolling. “It’s easy to find out the difference… I don’t worry about that. It’s always about being better than today. That has been my life’s mantra.”

Ashwin also highlighted how criticism from loved ones like his parents is rooted in care, making it easier to accept. “My father still reprimands me if I get out. My parents scold me. As far as criticism is coming from a place of love, it’s absolutely fine.”

Discussing his approach to pressure during IPL seasons, Ashwin revealed that he disconnects from social media completely. “Even when I was at Rajasthan Royals, I totally go off. I don’t engage with anyone talking about the game. I am thoroughly invested in the process and eliminate social media during the tournament.”

The CSK spinner acknowledged that fans also carry the burden of expectations, but urged people to avoid blind trolling. “There are a few who don’t even know why they are trolling a player. They do it out of anger.”

As CSK looks to turn their IPL 2025 campaign around, Ashwin’s words reflect the mindset of a player focused on improvement despite the noise around him.

