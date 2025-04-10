Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, April 10, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • ‘It Is Just Venom’ R Ashwin Responds To Critics Amid CSK’s Struggles In IPL 2025

‘It Is Just Venom’ R Ashwin Responds To Critics Amid CSK’s Struggles In IPL 2025

The 37-year-old spinner added that he’s learned to differentiate between genuine criticism and toxic trolling.

‘It Is Just Venom’ R Ashwin Responds To Critics Amid CSK’s Struggles In IPL 2025

Ravichandran Ashwin


Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has finally broken his silence on the growing criticism surrounding his performance in the ongoing IPL 2025 season. After returning to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for a hefty ₹9.75 crore at the mega auction, Ashwin has struggled to make an impact, contributing to the team’s disappointing start losing four out of their five matches and currently placed 9th in the points table.

Amid growing backlash from fans and pundits alike, Ashwin addressed the criticism on his YouTube show, drawing a clear line between constructive feedback and outright negativity.

“Generally, nobody likes losing. Honestly, I am not bothered by the trolling,” Ashwin said. “If people are talking about you, pointing out your flaws, it can come from a position of meaning well. We can take it as constructive criticism. But, a few people, when they go after you, it is just venom.”

The 37-year-old spinner added that he’s learned to differentiate between genuine criticism and toxic trolling. “It’s easy to find out the difference… I don’t worry about that. It’s always about being better than today. That has been my life’s mantra.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Ashwin also highlighted how criticism from loved ones like his parents is rooted in care, making it easier to accept. “My father still reprimands me if I get out. My parents scold me. As far as criticism is coming from a place of love, it’s absolutely fine.”

Discussing his approach to pressure during IPL seasons, Ashwin revealed that he disconnects from social media completely. “Even when I was at Rajasthan Royals, I totally go off. I don’t engage with anyone talking about the game. I am thoroughly invested in the process and eliminate social media during the tournament.”

The CSK spinner acknowledged that fans also carry the burden of expectations, but urged people to avoid blind trolling. “There are a few who don’t even know why they are trolling a player. They do it out of anger.”

As CSK looks to turn their IPL 2025 campaign around, Ashwin’s words reflect the mindset of a player focused on improvement despite the noise around him.

ALSO READ: “Stop Stalking Me”, Japanese Badminton Star Chiharu Shida Speaks Out Against Obsessive Chinese Fans

Filed under

csk R Ashwin

MS Dhoni

How Much Money Has MS Dhoni Earned In Total In 18 IPL Seasons? CSK Star...
The Allahabad High Court

Allahabad High Court Grants Bail To Rape Accused, Says ‘Victim Invited Trouble’
Vinesh Phogat

What Is Vinesh Phogat’s Net Worth? Renowned Wrestler Opts For ₹4 Crore Award Instead Of...
The US-China trade war co

China Calls For Dialogue As ‘Reciprocate’ Tariff War With US Escalates
In a major development ah

MS Dhoni Returns As CSK Captain After Ruturaj Gaikwad Ruled Out Of IPL 2025
newsx

Ed Sheeran Reveals The One Person Who Truly Gets Him , And It’s Taylor Swift
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

How Much Money Has MS Dhoni Earned In Total In 18 IPL Seasons? CSK Star Averaged ₹10.71 Crore Per Season

How Much Money Has MS Dhoni Earned In Total In 18 IPL Seasons? CSK Star...

Allahabad High Court Grants Bail To Rape Accused, Says ‘Victim Invited Trouble’

Allahabad High Court Grants Bail To Rape Accused, Says ‘Victim Invited Trouble’

What Is Vinesh Phogat’s Net Worth? Renowned Wrestler Opts For ₹4 Crore Award Instead Of Job Or Land Plot From Haryana Government

What Is Vinesh Phogat’s Net Worth? Renowned Wrestler Opts For ₹4 Crore Award Instead Of...

China Calls For Dialogue As ‘Reciprocate’ Tariff War With US Escalates

China Calls For Dialogue As ‘Reciprocate’ Tariff War With US Escalates

MS Dhoni Returns As CSK Captain After Ruturaj Gaikwad Ruled Out Of IPL 2025

MS Dhoni Returns As CSK Captain After Ruturaj Gaikwad Ruled Out Of IPL 2025

Entertainment

Ed Sheeran Reveals The One Person Who Truly Gets Him , And It’s Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran Reveals The One Person Who Truly Gets Him , And It’s Taylor Swift

Will James Cameron Lay Off Avatar Staff After Taking U-Turn On Calling AI A Threat?

Will James Cameron Lay Off Avatar Staff After Taking U-Turn On Calling AI A Threat?

Who Is Gauahar Khan’s Husband? Bigg Boss 7 Winner Announces Second Pregnancy At 41

Who Is Gauahar Khan’s Husband? Bigg Boss 7 Winner Announces Second Pregnancy At 41

Watch: Justin Bieber Loses His Cool At ‘Money-Hungry’ Paparazzi, Goes On A Rant Claiming They Don’t Care About Human Beings

Watch: Justin Bieber Loses His Cool At ‘Money-Hungry’ Paparazzi, Goes On A Rant Claiming They

Deepika Padukone Reveals Which City Feels Like Home: Bengaluru or Mumbai?

Deepika Padukone Reveals Which City Feels Like Home: Bengaluru or Mumbai?

Lifestyle

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide