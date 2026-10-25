‘It Shouldn’t Have Ended Like This’: James Anderson’s Emotional Message After Lancashire Exit

James Anderson Lancashire Exit: England’s legendary fast bowler James Anderson has expressed disappointment over Lancashire’s decision not to offer him a new contract for the 2027 season, bringing his 25-year association with the county to an end. Despite an impressive 2026 campaign in which he claimed 50 wickets at an average of 17, Anderson admitted that his departure was not the ending he had hoped for.

The 44-year-old described representing Lancashire as a dream come true, recalling his special connection with Old Trafford and the honor of captaining the club. Anderson also wished the players and fans well as he prepares to move on from the county where he spent a quarter of a century.

James Anderson Reflects On 25-Year Lancashire Association

Anderson shared his thoughts on his departure in an Instagram post, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to represent the club he had supported since childhood. He highlighted the memories he created at Old Trafford, including his time as captain, while acknowledging that he would have preferred a different conclusion to his Lancashire career.

“I’ve supported Lancashire since I was a kid, and so to get to play for them for 25 years was a dream come true. I have always found it special walking out to play at Old Trafford and have some incredible memories of doing so, including the honor of being captain – if it was up to me it wouldn’t have ended like this, but I wish the players and fans all the best for the future,” Anderson said.

Lancashire have decided against offering the veteran seamer a new deal for the 2027 season. The decision comes after a productive individual campaign, despite the club’s struggles in Division Two of the County Championship.

Anderson Takes 50 Wickets In 2026 Season

Anderson delivered an impressive performance during the 2026 season, taking 50 wickets at an average of 17 while serving as Lancashire’s captain. However, his performances were not enough to secure a new contract, ending his long-standing association with the county.

The England great remains the country’s leading Test wicket-taker and the most successful fast bowler in the history of the format. Before retiring from international cricket in 2024, Anderson claimed 704 wickets in 188 Test matches.

His departure marks the end of a 25-year chapter with Lancashire, a club he had supported since childhood and represented throughout much of his distinguished career.