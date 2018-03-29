An emotional Steve Smith broke down in tears during a press conference held on Thursday over the ball-tampering controversy. The banned Australian cricketer issued an apology to the cricket community and took full responsibility for the incident that has taken the cricket world by storm.

In an emotional address to media on Thursday, stained Australian cricketer Steve Smith said that he is sorry for his role in the ball-tampering incident that took place during the third day of the third Test against South Africa in an ongoing series. He accepted the serious error of judgment he made on the pitch with the leadership group and said that he will do anything to make up for his mistake.

Steve Smith, who is banned from playing any format of cricket for one year, began the press conference by saying, “I am sorry. I want to make it clear that as the captain of the Australia Cricket team I take full responsibility. I made a serious error of judgment and I now understand the consequences. I will do everything I can do to make up for my mistake and the damage it has caused. If any good can come of this, it can be a lesson to others, and I hope can be a cause for change.”

Steve Smith, labelled the next Don Bradman of cricket for his consistent form and knack of playing big knocks, was handed a one-year ban from playing cricket by Cricket Australia for orchestrating the ball-tampering incident. The BCCI later announced that he will not be featuring in the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018.

Before breaking down into tears in front of the hoard of reporters, Smith said, “I’ve been privileged and honoured to represent my country. Cricket has been my life and I hope it can be again. I’m sorry and I’m absolutely devastated. I don’t blame anyone. I’m the captain of the Australian team. It’s on my watch and I take responsibility for what happened.”

