Fielding behind the stumps, Dhoni collected the ball and, with an effortless underarm flick, shattered the stumps at the non-striker’s end. The crowd erupted.

'It Was Tukka': Ex-CSK Star's Brutally Honest Take On MS Dhoni's Run-Out Throw

MS Dhoni once again showed why he’s considered one of the sharpest minds behind the stumps in the IPL. During Chennai Super Kings’ clash against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday, Dhoni stunned everyone with a sensational run-out that sent Abdul Samad packing.

Fielding behind the stumps, Dhoni collected the ball and, with an effortless underarm flick, shattered the stumps at the non-striker’s end. The crowd erupted. The commentators couldn’t stop praising it. It looked vintage Dhoni — cool, calculated, and lightning-fast.

Uthappa Downplays Dhoni’s Brilliance

Not everyone saw the brilliance the same way. Former India wicketkeeper Robin Uthappa offered a brutally honest take.

“I am someone who has worn gloves, I know this was a ‘tukka’,” Uthappa said on Star Sports, implying that the throw was more luck than skill.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

IPL match CSK vs LSG… it was a Dhoni show all the way. A good catch, a brilliant DRS, and then this run out…. a quick fire 26 to win the match was icing on the cake. Do watch his celebratory smile at the end of the video. He is still the best wicktkeeper in the world. pic.twitter.com/BRQBejl9pF — CMA Amit Apte (@AmitApte71) April 15, 2025

Despite the skepticism, the moment added yet another memorable entry in Dhoni’s legendary career.

Dhoni Becomes First Player with 200 Fielding Dismissals in IPL

The match also saw Dhoni reach an extraordinary milestone — the first player in IPL history to complete 200 fielding dismissals.

The record came during the same match at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. In the 14th over, Dhoni showed his trademark reflexes to stump Ayush Badoni, who had wandered out attempting to take on Ravindra Jadeja.

Then, in the final over of the innings, he caught Rishabh Pant to reach the 200-mark in his 271st IPL appearance.

Dhoni now has 201 dismissals in total — 155 catches and 46 stumpings — standing well ahead of Dinesh Karthik, who follows with 182 dismissals. AB de Villiers sits third with 126.

CSK Bowlers Shine as LSG Struggle to Capitalize

The toss went in Dhoni’s favor, and he opted to field first. Lucknow never quite found momentum with the bat, despite a few decent partnerships.

Mitchell Marsh and Pant put together a 50-run stand, but Marsh was dismissed after scoring 30 off 25 balls.

Pant held the innings together with a solid 63 from 49 deliveries, hitting four fours and four sixes. He also shared a quick 53-run partnership with Abdul Samad, who made 20 off 11 balls.

LSG ended their innings at 166/7 after 20 overs. For CSK, Ravindra Jadeja (2/24) and Matheesha Pathirana (2/45) were the pick of the bowlers.

ALSO READ: ‘Sab Theek Hai Bhai’: Jasprit Bumrah And Karun Nair Bury The Hatchet In Heartwarming Video