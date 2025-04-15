Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • ‘It Was Tukka’: Ex-CSK Star’s Brutally Honest Take On MS Dhoni’s Run-Out Throw

‘It Was Tukka’: Ex-CSK Star’s Brutally Honest Take On MS Dhoni’s Run-Out Throw

Fielding behind the stumps, Dhoni collected the ball and, with an effortless underarm flick, shattered the stumps at the non-striker’s end. The crowd erupted.

‘It Was Tukka’: Ex-CSK Star’s Brutally Honest Take On MS Dhoni’s Run-Out Throw

'It Was Tukka': Ex-CSK Star's Brutally Honest Take On MS Dhoni's Run-Out Throw


MS Dhoni once again showed why he’s considered one of the sharpest minds behind the stumps in the IPL. During Chennai Super Kings’ clash against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday, Dhoni stunned everyone with a sensational run-out that sent Abdul Samad packing.

Fielding behind the stumps, Dhoni collected the ball and, with an effortless underarm flick, shattered the stumps at the non-striker’s end. The crowd erupted. The commentators couldn’t stop praising it. It looked vintage Dhoni — cool, calculated, and lightning-fast.

Uthappa Downplays Dhoni’s Brilliance

Not everyone saw the brilliance the same way. Former India wicketkeeper Robin Uthappa offered a brutally honest take.

“I am someone who has worn gloves, I know this was a ‘tukka’,” Uthappa said on Star Sports, implying that the throw was more luck than skill.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Despite the skepticism, the moment added yet another memorable entry in Dhoni’s legendary career.

Dhoni Becomes First Player with 200 Fielding Dismissals in IPL

The match also saw Dhoni reach an extraordinary milestone — the first player in IPL history to complete 200 fielding dismissals.

The record came during the same match at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. In the 14th over, Dhoni showed his trademark reflexes to stump Ayush Badoni, who had wandered out attempting to take on Ravindra Jadeja.

Then, in the final over of the innings, he caught Rishabh Pant to reach the 200-mark in his 271st IPL appearance.

Dhoni now has 201 dismissals in total — 155 catches and 46 stumpings — standing well ahead of Dinesh Karthik, who follows with 182 dismissals. AB de Villiers sits third with 126.

CSK Bowlers Shine as LSG Struggle to Capitalize

The toss went in Dhoni’s favor, and he opted to field first. Lucknow never quite found momentum with the bat, despite a few decent partnerships.

Mitchell Marsh and Pant put together a 50-run stand, but Marsh was dismissed after scoring 30 off 25 balls.

Pant held the innings together with a solid 63 from 49 deliveries, hitting four fours and four sixes. He also shared a quick 53-run partnership with Abdul Samad, who made 20 off 11 balls.

LSG ended their innings at 166/7 after 20 overs. For CSK, Ravindra Jadeja (2/24) and Matheesha Pathirana (2/45) were the pick of the bowlers.

ALSO READ: ‘Sab Theek Hai Bhai’: Jasprit Bumrah And Karun Nair Bury The Hatchet In Heartwarming Video

 

Filed under

csk MS Dhoni Robin Uthappa

A man was seen riding a b

Bizarre Incident Caught On Cam: Telangana Man Puts His Two Kids In A Poultry Cage...
newsx

Meet the Italian Teen Coder Who Is About To Become The World’s First Millennial Saint;...
newsx

You Won’t Believe What 43-Year-Old MS Dhoni Just Did In IPL – History Made!
newsx

‘Kuberaa’ First Song Tease Sends Internet Into A Tizzy: From Dharavi To Mafia King, Dhanush’s...
newsx

Urvashi Rautela Deletes ‘Suspicious’ Post Comparing Her Song To Tamannaah’s — What’s She Hiding?
newsx

Singapore Dissolves Parliament, Sets May 3 Polling Date In Key Test for PM Lawrence Wong
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Bizarre Incident Caught On Cam: Telangana Man Puts His Two Kids In A Poultry Cage While Riding A Motorcycle

Bizarre Incident Caught On Cam: Telangana Man Puts His Two Kids In A Poultry Cage...

Meet the Italian Teen Coder Who Is About To Become The World’s First Millennial Saint; ‘Was An Ordinary Teen’ Says Mom

Meet the Italian Teen Coder Who Is About To Become The World’s First Millennial Saint;...

You Won’t Believe What 43-Year-Old MS Dhoni Just Did In IPL – History Made!

You Won’t Believe What 43-Year-Old MS Dhoni Just Did In IPL – History Made!

‘Kuberaa’ First Song Tease Sends Internet Into A Tizzy: From Dharavi To Mafia King, Dhanush’s Rise Gets A Musical Twist!

‘Kuberaa’ First Song Tease Sends Internet Into A Tizzy: From Dharavi To Mafia King, Dhanush’s...

Urvashi Rautela Deletes ‘Suspicious’ Post Comparing Her Song To Tamannaah’s — What’s She Hiding?

Urvashi Rautela Deletes ‘Suspicious’ Post Comparing Her Song To Tamannaah’s — What’s She Hiding?

Entertainment

‘Kuberaa’ First Song Tease Sends Internet Into A Tizzy: From Dharavi To Mafia King, Dhanush’s Rise Gets A Musical Twist!

‘Kuberaa’ First Song Tease Sends Internet Into A Tizzy: From Dharavi To Mafia King, Dhanush’s

Urvashi Rautela Deletes ‘Suspicious’ Post Comparing Her Song To Tamannaah’s — What’s She Hiding?

Urvashi Rautela Deletes ‘Suspicious’ Post Comparing Her Song To Tamannaah’s — What’s She Hiding?

Did Radhikka Madan Go Under The Knife To Enhance Her Looks? Actress Swiftly Shuts Down The Edited Viral Video

Did Radhikka Madan Go Under The Knife To Enhance Her Looks? Actress Swiftly Shuts Down

BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé Reunite At Coachella 2025, Blinks Demand ‘Where’s Jisoo?’

BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé Reunite At Coachella 2025, Blinks Demand ‘Where’s Jisoo?’

Ground Zero To Become First Film In 38 Years To Have A Red Carpet Premiere In Srinagar, Kashmir

Ground Zero To Become First Film In 38 Years To Have A Red Carpet Premiere

Lifestyle

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?