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Home > Sports News > ”It Will Take Time For This Wound To Heal”— Lionel Messi’s Emotional ‘Letter’ Goes Viral After Argentina Lost FIFA World Cup Final To Spain

”It Will Take Time For This Wound To Heal”— Lionel Messi’s Emotional ‘Letter’ Goes Viral After Argentina Lost FIFA World Cup Final To Spain

''It will take time for this wound to heal'' — Read Lionel Messi's viral open letter to fans after Argentina's heartbreak loss to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final.

''It Will Take Time For This Wound To Heal''— Lionel Messi's Emotional 'Letter' Goes Viral After Argentina Lost FIFA World Cup 2026 Final To Spain. Photo X
''It Will Take Time For This Wound To Heal''— Lionel Messi's Emotional 'Letter' Goes Viral After Argentina Lost FIFA World Cup 2026 Final To Spain. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Tue 2026-07-21 00:31 IST

Hours after Argentina’s reign as world champions came to a heart-wrenching end, captain Lionel Messi broke his silence with a deeply emotional message that quickly swept across social media on July 20. Following Argentina’s 1-0 extra-time loss to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, the 39-year-old icon shared a poignant open letter addressing the millions of fans who stood by La Albiceleste throughout their campaign.

A Heartfelt Message to 45 Million Argentines

Following an grueling 120-minute battle decided by Ferran Torres’ 106th-minute volley, Messi took to social media to reflect on the crushing setback.

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“The pain is immense, it will take time for this wound to heal. But I also choose to hold on to all the good things, all matches we turned around by giving everything and moments that will remain in our memories forever,” Messi expressed.



Despite the heartbreak, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner emphasized the immense achievement of reaching consecutive FIFA World Cup finals following their 2022 crown in Qatar.

“I will always remember the support of an entire country that, together with the work and effort of this group, brought us back once again among the best teams in the world. Today, it is difficult to appreciate what we achieved… but this group has really reached two consecutive World Cup finals,” he wrote. 

The post closed with gracious sportsmanship as Messi extended congratulations to La Roja. Messi’s words resonated deeply with supporters across the globe, offering comfort to a nation mourning a final loss while honoring a historic era under his leadership. 

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”It Will Take Time For This Wound To Heal”— Lionel Messi’s Emotional ‘Letter’ Goes Viral After Argentina Lost FIFA World Cup Final To Spain
Tags: FIFA World Cup 2026

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”It Will Take Time For This Wound To Heal”— Lionel Messi’s Emotional ‘Letter’ Goes Viral After Argentina Lost FIFA World Cup Final To Spain

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”It Will Take Time For This Wound To Heal”— Lionel Messi’s Emotional ‘Letter’ Goes Viral After Argentina Lost FIFA World Cup Final To Spain

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”It Will Take Time For This Wound To Heal”— Lionel Messi’s Emotional ‘Letter’ Goes Viral After Argentina Lost FIFA World Cup Final To Spain
”It Will Take Time For This Wound To Heal”— Lionel Messi’s Emotional ‘Letter’ Goes Viral After Argentina Lost FIFA World Cup Final To Spain
”It Will Take Time For This Wound To Heal”— Lionel Messi’s Emotional ‘Letter’ Goes Viral After Argentina Lost FIFA World Cup Final To Spain
”It Will Take Time For This Wound To Heal”— Lionel Messi’s Emotional ‘Letter’ Goes Viral After Argentina Lost FIFA World Cup Final To Spain

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