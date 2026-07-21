”It Will Take Time For This Wound To Heal”— Lionel Messi’s Emotional ‘Letter’ Goes Viral After Argentina Lost FIFA World Cup Final To Spain

Hours after Argentina’s reign as world champions came to a heart-wrenching end, captain Lionel Messi broke his silence with a deeply emotional message that quickly swept across social media on July 20. Following Argentina’s 1-0 extra-time loss to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, the 39-year-old icon shared a poignant open letter addressing the millions of fans who stood by La Albiceleste throughout their campaign.

A Heartfelt Message to 45 Million Argentines

Following an grueling 120-minute battle decided by Ferran Torres’ 106th-minute volley, Messi took to social media to reflect on the crushing setback.

“The pain is immense, it will take time for this wound to heal. But I also choose to hold on to all the good things, all matches we turned around by giving everything and moments that will remain in our memories forever,” Messi expressed.

✉️🇦🇷 Leo Messi’s letter. “𝑳𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒆𝒍 𝑴𝒆𝒔𝒔𝒊’𝒔 𝒍𝒆𝒕𝒕𝒆𝒓. ❤️‍🩹🥺 The pain is immense, it will take time for this wound to heal. But I also choose to hold on to all the good things, all matches we turned around by giving everything and moments that will remain in our… pic.twitter.com/yyuPrP7FIk — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 20, 2026







Despite the heartbreak, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner emphasized the immense achievement of reaching consecutive FIFA World Cup finals following their 2022 crown in Qatar.

“I will always remember the support of an entire country that, together with the work and effort of this group, brought us back once again among the best teams in the world. Today, it is difficult to appreciate what we achieved… but this group has really reached two consecutive World Cup finals,” he wrote.

The post closed with gracious sportsmanship as Messi extended congratulations to La Roja. Messi’s words resonated deeply with supporters across the globe, offering comfort to a nation mourning a final loss while honoring a historic era under his leadership.