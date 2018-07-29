Mohammad Azharuddin said when Virat Kohli travelled with the Indian team to England in 2014, his performances were below par because it was his first tour. However, that won't be the case this time out as the Delhi-born cricketer has now got so many runs behind him and he is braced to perform wonderfully well, added Azhar.

Indian tour of England has finally reached the exciting stage of Tests and it has got the entire cricketing world talking about it. The most recent one to join the bandwagon is former Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin. The iconic batsman on Sunday said that the England cricket team will see a whole new Virat Kohli than the last time when India visited England in 2014. The first Test match between India and England will commence from August 1, Wednesday, at Edgbaston.

While talking to media, Mohammad Azharuddin said when Virat Kohli travelled with the Indian team to England in 2014, his performances were below par because it was his first tour. However, that won’t be the case this time out as the Delhi-born cricketer has now got so many runs behind him and he is braced to perform wonderfully well, added Azhar.

During India’s tour of England in 2014 under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Virat Kohli managed just 134 runs in 5 matches back then as India lost the series 1-3.

When asked about the leadership credentials of Virat Kohli and whether he would be able to lead India in Test series against a daunting opposition in England, Azharuddin said, “He has led India in so many Test matches so I don’t think he will have any pressure now as far as leadership is concerned.”

The former Indian cricketer was indeed right in his assessment of Virat Kohli who is currently enjoying the form of his life. And ever since he was handed the captain’s armband, he has taken his batting technique to an unbelievable level.

Virat Kohli is arguably the best batsmen in the world across all formats and to back this theory, the free-scoring batsman boasts of a batting average more than 50 in T20, ODI and Test. He has 21 centuries in 66 Test matches and scored over 5,000 runs at an average of 53.

India won the T20 series against England in the ongoing tour but lost the 3-match One Day International (ODI) series. The ultimate test of the Indian team will start from August 1 when they face Joe Root-led England in Birmingham.

