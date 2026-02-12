LIVE TV
dhanush bangladesh latest news Cricket news Hotstar Abhishek Sharma adiala jail chennai super kings Gujarat news Kiren Rijiju breaking-news kerala Jaish-e-Mohammed
Italy vs Nepal, T20 World Cup 2026: Italy Records Historic First Win With 10-Wicket Victory Over Nepal

Italy vs Nepal, T20 World Cup 2026: Italy Records Historic First Win With 10-Wicket Victory Over Nepal

Italy created T20 World Cup 2026 history, defeating Nepal by 10 wickets at Wankhede. Ben Manenti and Kalugamage shone, Mosca brothers finished unbeaten.

Italy vs Nepal, T20 World Cup 2026: Italy Records Historic First Win With 10-Wicket Victory Over Nepal | Image Source: X
Italy vs Nepal, T20 World Cup 2026: Italy Records Historic First Win With 10-Wicket Victory Over Nepal | Image Source: X

Published By: Unnati Madan
Published: February 12, 2026 20:44:31 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Italy vs Nepal, T20 World Cup 2026: Italy Records Historic First Win With 10-Wicket Victory Over Nepal

Italy scripted history after their historic maiden cricket win at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 when they defeated Nepal by 10 wickets at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India. 

It has to be noted that this was Italy’s first win in only its second match at a global cricket tournament. Yes, you read that right. This was also only the eighth 10-wicket win in the prestigious ICC Men’s T20 World Cup history. 

Italy vs Nepal: Italy Makes History with First T20 World Cup Win

Talking about the match, the Wankhede Stadium was filled with the supporters of the Nepal cricket team. However, in the end, it turned out to be a heartbreak for them as Italy changed the tables perfectly and pulled off a 10-wicket win.

Not many cricket fans were expecting Italy to put on a show against Nepal, which gave a tough competition to England in their last game. But all thanks to the brilliant performances by Ben Manenti and Crishan Kalugamage, who made optimum use of the turning track and bowled Nepal out of the game for 123 runs. 

Mosca Brothers’ Record-Breaking Partnership 

Later, the Mosca Brothers – Anthony and Justin Mosca – played instrumental roles in sealing the victory for their team with their unbeaten partnership stand of 124-0. It was an emotional moment for the Mosca brothers, who slammed Nepal’s bowlers to all the corners of the ground. Justin and Anthony completely dominated the innings and didn’t give Nepal a chance to Nepal to fightback. 

Justin and Anthony’s partnership was also the highest partnership between siblings in the history of the T20 World Cup. The Mosca brothers surpassed Kamran Akmal and Umran Akmal’s 96-run stand against the Australian cricket team in 2014. 

Nepal kept losing wickets steadily. Ben, who started the bowling, took two wickets while giving away only nine runs, helping Italy win their first-ever World Cup match.

Scores: Nepal scored 123 runs in 19.3 overs (Kalugamage 3/18, Ben 2/9). Italy chased it easily, scoring 124 without losing a wicket in 12.4 overs (Justin Mosca 60*, Anthony Mosca 62*).

Social Media Reacts to Italy’s Dominant Performance

Meanwhile, the cricketing fraternity took to their official social media handles and hailed Italy for their dominating show. Check out the best reactions:

Teams

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Lokesh Bam, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi.

Italy: Anthony Mosca, Justin Mosca, JJ Smuts, Harry Manenti(c), Ben Manenti, Marcus Campopiano, Grant Stewart, Gian Meade(w), Jaspreet Singh, Crishan Kalugamage, Ali Hasan.

First published on: Feb 12, 2026 8:44 PM IST
Tags: Ben Manenti bowlingItaly first T20 World Cup winItaly vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026Mosca brothers T20 World Cup record

Italy vs Nepal, T20 World Cup 2026: Italy Records Historic First Win With 10-Wicket Victory Over Nepal

Italy vs Nepal, T20 World Cup 2026: Italy Records Historic First Win With 10-Wicket Victory Over Nepal
Italy vs Nepal, T20 World Cup 2026: Italy Records Historic First Win With 10-Wicket Victory Over Nepal
Italy vs Nepal, T20 World Cup 2026: Italy Records Historic First Win With 10-Wicket Victory Over Nepal
Italy vs Nepal, T20 World Cup 2026: Italy Records Historic First Win With 10-Wicket Victory Over Nepal

QUICK LINKS