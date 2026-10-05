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Home > Sports News > Italy vs Turkey Predicted Line-Up: Can Roberto Mancini’s Italy Register Win? Check UEFA Nations League Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More

Italy vs Turkey Predicted Line-Up: Can Roberto Mancini’s Italy Register Win? Check UEFA Nations League Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More

Italy vs Turkey Predicted Line-Up: Italy will face Turkey in a crucial UEFA Nations League League A Group 1 encounter at the Stadio Dall'Ara in Bologna on Monday (Oct 5). Roberto Mancini's side will be aiming to build on their emphatic 4-1 victory over Turkey in Bursa, while the visitors will be desperate to respond after suffering another heavy defeat against Belgium. Here are all the details, including predicted playing XIs, match prediction, UEFA Nations League winner prediction, live streaming and more.

Italy vs Turkey Predicted Line-Up: Can Roberto Mancini's Italy Register Win? Check UEFA Nations League Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More
Italy vs Turkey Predicted Line-Up: Can Roberto Mancini's Italy Register Win? Check UEFA Nations League Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Mon 2026-10-05 22:34 IST

Italy vs Turkey Predicted Line-Up: Italy will face Turkey in a crucial UEFA Nations League League A Group 1 encounter at the Stadio Dall’Ara in Bologna on Monday (Oct 5). Roberto Mancini’s side will be aiming to build on their emphatic 4-1 victory over Turkey in Bursa, while the visitors will be desperate to respond after suffering another heavy defeat against Belgium. Here are all the details, including predicted playing XIs, match prediction, UEFA Nations League winner prediction, live streaming and more.

Italy vs Turkey UEFA Nations League Match Details

  • Match: Italy vs Turkey, UEFA Nations League
  • Date: Monday, October 5, 2026
  • Venue: Stadio Dall’Ara, Bologna, Italy
  • Kick-off Time: 12:15 AM IST (8:45 PM CET)

Where to Watch Italy vs Turkey Live on TV?

Fans in India can watch the Italy vs Turkey UEFA Nations League clash live on the Sony Sports Network.

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How to Watch Italy vs Turkey Live Streaming?

The Italy vs Turkey UEFA Nations League match can be watched live online through the Sony LIV app and website in India.

Italy vs Turkey Team News

Italy have shown signs of improvement since Roberto Mancini returned as head coach. After suffering a home defeat to Belgium, the Azzurri responded with an impressive 4-1 victory over Turkey in Bursa, with Pio Esposito and Michael Kayode among the scorers. Italy will now look to produce another strong display on home soil and continue their push in Group 1.

Turkey are still searching for their first points in the group after defeats against France, Italy and Belgium. Vincenzo Montella’s side suffered a 4-1 loss to Italy before going down 3-0 against Belgium on Friday. The Crescent-Stars will need a much-improved performance if they are to challenge Italy in Bologna.

Italy vs Turkey Predicted Playing XIs

Italy Predicted XI: Donnarumma, Kayode, Mancini, Bastoni, Ruggeri, Barella, Romano, Frattesi, Vergara, Scamacca, Maldini.

Turkey Predicted XI: Cakir, Kabak, Demiral, Celik, Kadioglu, Ozcan, Yuksek, Elmali, Akgun, Akturkoglu, Gul.

Italy vs Turkey Match Prediction

Italy will enter the contest with considerable confidence after their convincing 4-1 victory over Turkey in their previous meeting. Mancini’s side also have a strong recent record against the Crescent-Stars, having won three of their last four encounters. Turkey, meanwhile, have lost five of their last six matches across competitions. Italy could therefore have the edge at home and may register another victory.

UEFA Nations League Winner Prediction

Italy’s recent improvement under Roberto Mancini has given the Azzurri renewed momentum in League A. However, they will need consistent results against the strongest teams in Group 1 to strengthen their position in the competition. Turkey’s immediate focus will be on ending their losing run and securing their first points of the campaign.

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Italy vs Turkey Predicted Line-Up: Can Roberto Mancini’s Italy Register Win? Check UEFA Nations League Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More
Tags: UEFA Nations League

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Italy vs Turkey Predicted Line-Up: Can Roberto Mancini’s Italy Register Win? Check UEFA Nations League Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More
Italy vs Turkey Predicted Line-Up: Can Roberto Mancini’s Italy Register Win? Check UEFA Nations League Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More
Italy vs Turkey Predicted Line-Up: Can Roberto Mancini’s Italy Register Win? Check UEFA Nations League Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More
Italy vs Turkey Predicted Line-Up: Can Roberto Mancini’s Italy Register Win? Check UEFA Nations League Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More
Italy vs Turkey Predicted Line-Up: Can Roberto Mancini’s Italy Register Win? Check UEFA Nations League Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More

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