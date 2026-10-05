Italy vs Turkey Predicted Line-Up: Can Roberto Mancini’s Italy Register Win? Check UEFA Nations League Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More

Italy vs Turkey Predicted Line-Up: Italy will face Turkey in a crucial UEFA Nations League League A Group 1 encounter at the Stadio Dall’Ara in Bologna on Monday (Oct 5). Roberto Mancini’s side will be aiming to build on their emphatic 4-1 victory over Turkey in Bursa, while the visitors will be desperate to respond after suffering another heavy defeat against Belgium. Here are all the details, including predicted playing XIs, match prediction, UEFA Nations League winner prediction, live streaming and more.
Italy vs Turkey UEFA Nations League Match Details
- Match: Italy vs Turkey, UEFA Nations League
- Date: Monday, October 5, 2026
- Venue: Stadio Dall’Ara, Bologna, Italy
- Kick-off Time: 12:15 AM IST (8:45 PM CET)
Where to Watch Italy vs Turkey Live on TV?
Fans in India can watch the Italy vs Turkey UEFA Nations League clash live on the Sony Sports Network.
How to Watch Italy vs Turkey Live Streaming?
The Italy vs Turkey UEFA Nations League match can be watched live online through the Sony LIV app and website in India.
Italy vs Turkey Team News
Italy have shown signs of improvement since Roberto Mancini returned as head coach. After suffering a home defeat to Belgium, the Azzurri responded with an impressive 4-1 victory over Turkey in Bursa, with Pio Esposito and Michael Kayode among the scorers. Italy will now look to produce another strong display on home soil and continue their push in Group 1.
Turkey are still searching for their first points in the group after defeats against France, Italy and Belgium. Vincenzo Montella’s side suffered a 4-1 loss to Italy before going down 3-0 against Belgium on Friday. The Crescent-Stars will need a much-improved performance if they are to challenge Italy in Bologna.
Italy vs Turkey Predicted Playing XIs
Italy Predicted XI: Donnarumma, Kayode, Mancini, Bastoni, Ruggeri, Barella, Romano, Frattesi, Vergara, Scamacca, Maldini.
Turkey Predicted XI: Cakir, Kabak, Demiral, Celik, Kadioglu, Ozcan, Yuksek, Elmali, Akgun, Akturkoglu, Gul.
Italy vs Turkey Match Prediction
Italy will enter the contest with considerable confidence after their convincing 4-1 victory over Turkey in their previous meeting. Mancini’s side also have a strong recent record against the Crescent-Stars, having won three of their last four encounters. Turkey, meanwhile, have lost five of their last six matches across competitions. Italy could therefore have the edge at home and may register another victory.
UEFA Nations League Winner Prediction
Italy’s recent improvement under Roberto Mancini has given the Azzurri renewed momentum in League A. However, they will need consistent results against the strongest teams in Group 1 to strengthen their position in the competition. Turkey’s immediate focus will be on ending their losing run and securing their first points of the campaign.
Aditya Pimpale is a sports journalist currently working with News X, with previous experience at WION, India TV and India Today. With a keen interest in cricket, football, Formula 1, tennis and other major sporting disciplines, he brings a versatile perspective to sports journalism. Aditya has extensive on-ground reporting experience, having covered multiple IPL seasons, including the 2025 and 2026 finals from the stadium. He also covered the 2026 T20 World Cup from the ground, including the final in Ahmedabad. His work focuses on breaking news, match reports, analysis, interviews, features, sports trends and engaging digital storytelling.