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Home > Sports News > ITIA Announces Stricter Tennis Anti-Doping Rules for 2026 After Nick Kyrgios Doping Controversy

ITIA Announces Stricter Tennis Anti-Doping Rules for 2026 After Nick Kyrgios Doping Controversy

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) has reinforced tennis anti-doping rules in 2026, highlighting banned substances, peptide product risks, and player compliance. Nick Kyrgios’ positive cocaine metabolite test sparked debate over tennis doping regulations, suspensions, and disciplinary procedures.

Nick Kyrgios was suspended for using cocaine. Image Credit: AFP
Nick Kyrgios was suspended for using cocaine. Image Credit: AFP

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Wed 2026-10-21 17:50 IST

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) has reinforced its focus on anti-doping compliance in professional tennis, with Nick Kyrgios’ positive test for a cocaine metabolite bringing renewed attention to the sport’s testing and disciplinary framework. However, the agency’s 2026 anti-doping rules took effect on January 1, before Kyrgios’ June incident, so it would be inaccurate to describe them as changes introduced specifically in response to his case. 

What Are the Key Changes in Tennis’ Anti-Doping Rules?

The revised TADP includes detailed rules on misconduct toward doping-control officers, playing under suspension in professional leagues, and provisional suspension following certain delays due to mental health issues. The provisions aim to provide greater clarity and enable more effective enforcement.

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ITIA issued further guidance on 7 October, directly to players. They explained that players need to be cautious when it comes to peptide products that are marketed by some through social media. ITIA detailed the dangers of products that aren’t regulated, are mislabelled, or contain prohibited substances, which can be used without the players’ knowledge.

How Did Nick Kyrgios’ Incident Unfold?

Kyrgios was found to have a banned substance, benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine, in an in-competition sample at an ATP tournament in Mallorca, Spain, on 22 June 2026. The ITIA provisionally suspended him from 4 August pending the outcome of proceedings.

Based on the Australian, he had been using cocaine in a social capacity ahead of the event, a night out before the competition. The ITIA adopted this explanation after consulting an independent scientific expert.

The rules in place provided for a three-month suspension for the offence. Following notification that the player was participating in an ITIA-approved treatment programme, an additional reduction in the suspension period was available, and Kyrgios served a one-month suspension. The Player’s suspension expired on 3 September, subject to the requirement that he successfully complete the programme, and he was subject to loss of ranking points and prize money.

The case has sparked further discussion about player responsibility and anti-doping rules. Still, consider separating the current regulations from any future policy changes: the ITIA has not revealed that the 2026 changes were introduced more specifically because of Kyrgios.

Having revised its rules and updated notifications about dangerous products, the agency remains committed to education, testing, and compliance. For professionals in the game of tennis, knowledge about banned substances and access to accurate medical information is critical to safeguarding their livelihoods and the game’s safety.

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ITIA Announces Stricter Tennis Anti-Doping Rules for 2026 After Nick Kyrgios Doping Controversy
Tags: International Tennis Integrity AgencyITIANick Kyrgios

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ITIA Announces Stricter Tennis Anti-Doping Rules for 2026 After Nick Kyrgios Doping Controversy

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ITIA Announces Stricter Tennis Anti-Doping Rules for 2026 After Nick Kyrgios Doping Controversy
ITIA Announces Stricter Tennis Anti-Doping Rules for 2026 After Nick Kyrgios Doping Controversy
ITIA Announces Stricter Tennis Anti-Doping Rules for 2026 After Nick Kyrgios Doping Controversy
ITIA Announces Stricter Tennis Anti-Doping Rules for 2026 After Nick Kyrgios Doping Controversy
ITIA Announces Stricter Tennis Anti-Doping Rules for 2026 After Nick Kyrgios Doping Controversy

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