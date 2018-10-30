Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik blessed with a boy: Taking to his Twitter handle, Pakistan cricket star Malik said that they have been blessed with a boy. He further talked about the health condition of Sania Mirza and said that she was doing well. He further thanked God, fans and his friends for all the blessings and prayers.

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik have been blessed with a baby boy. The reports of Mirza and Malik welcoming their newborn baby were confirmed by proud father Shoaib Malik. Taking to his Twitter handle, Pakistan cricket star Malik said that they have been blessed with a boy. He further talked about the health condition of Sania Mirza and said that she was doing well. He further thanked God, fans and his friends for all the blessings and prayers.

Soon after the reports of Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik welcoming their baby boy surfaced, the wishes started pouring from all across the world. Taking to her Instagram handle, filmmaker and mother of three, Farah Khan said that she was happy after hearing a good news after a long time. he further congratulated the power couple for welcoming their first child. Farah further congratulated Shoaib and Sania’s family and added that she was very happy after hearing the news.

While the wishes were pouring in, Shoaib Malik’s manager and agent Ameem Haq joined the wagon and added that the Pakistan cricketer, Shoaib Malik was over the moon. The power couple, Mirza-Malik exchanged marriage wows in 2010. Almost eight years after being married, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik had announced that the wife was pregnant on April 23rd of this year.

Excited to announce: Its a boy, and my girl is doing great and keeping strong as usual #Alhumdulilah. Thank you for the wishes and Duas, we are humbled 🙏🏼 #BabyMirzaMalik 👼🏼 — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) October 30, 2018

Breaking the news of her pregnancy, Tennis star, Sania Mirza, used several illustrations of closets while making it different for a boy and a girl. Sharing the photo, Mirza captioned the picture #BabyMirzaMalik. While the name of the child yet to be announced, mother Morza said that he will be called Mirza Malik.

As per reports, Sania Mirza will be making a comeback to the tennis world soon and will be seen back on the court in 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

