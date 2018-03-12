Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher was slammed by English legend Vinnie Jones for spitting on a Manchester United fan after Anfield club's 2-1 defeat at the hands of Jose Mourinho's men at Old Trafford in the Premier League. The video of the shocking spit incident has gone viral on the internet which shows Carragher throwing a mouthful of saliva on a 14-year-old fan who was seating on the passenger seat of the car.

Former Liverpool defender and Sky Sports football pundit Jamie Carragher found it hard to digest some banter from a Manchester United fan and his daughter after his former side were defeated 2-1 at Old Trafford in a much-anticipated Premier League battle. Carragher threw out a mouth full of saliva at the young United fan, who was apparently continuously mentioning the scoreline to him. The shocking video has ever since gone viral on social media and has earned flak to the Liverpool legend for his cowardly act which doesn’t respect the spirit of the beautiful game. Slamming him for his disgusting actions, English football legend Vinnie Jones ripped Carragher apart and asked him to step down from his job as a TV presenter.

The video of the incident which is all over the social media shows the Liverpool legend lose his cool and spit out at a 14-year-old Manchester United fan who was sitting on the passenger seat of the car with her window down. The fan claimed that she felt terrible to have someone spit on her face for absolutely nothing, her father said “a bit of banter” with the former defender turned ugly after he mentioned the 2-1 scoreline but insisted that he should have noticed his daughter who was sitting on the passenger seat. Carragher has since the spitting incident, apologised to the 14-year-old and phoned her to do that. Sky Sports condemning the incident have said that they will be launching an investigation into the matter and have confirmed that the unacceptable incident will not be tolerated.

Calling it a shameful incident on the former Liverpool player’s part, Jones said if he was at the father’s place, he would have chased Carragher, dragged him out and gave it back to him. “It is cowardly. How has the lad driving not driven after Jamie, rammed him, dragged him out of the car and beat seven… you know what I mean? If someone spat at my daughter sitting in the car, I would have been after them. There is no sitting on the fence here, Jamie is down the road – down the jobcentre tomorrow. Spitting at 14-year-olds through a window? He is presenting on the TV. For Christ’s sake, he is supposed to be one of the top men,” he told Talk Sport.

Don’t know what’s more weird, Carragher spitting at the girl and this idiot or how the guy’s daughter is telling him to stop being an idiot pic.twitter.com/V13iWrToTe — ! (@ThibautSave) March 11, 2018

Carragher who was seemingly not pleased with Liverpool’s bitter loss to arch-rivals United, as per Mirror phoned the girl and her father to apologise. “I just want to apologise and I hope you are OK.” The youngster told him: “OK, thanks for apologising.” he said. The 40-year-old who is till date rated as one of the best defenders to have played for Liverpool had earlier admitted his mistake earlier and said that he lost his head when he was called out two-three times with the scoreline. “It was a bit more than, ‘Hiya Jamie, it was 2-1’. It went on for two or three times. I drove away at first and it just continued. I lost my head. I shouldn’t have done it but I was thinking what is a grown man doing, carrying on like that two or three times with his daughter in the car?”

ALSO READ: Serie A: Dybala scores stunning free-kick in Udinese win; Fiorentina honour late captain Davide Astori

“It’s unacceptable behaviour and we will be addressing it with Jamie,” A Sky Sports spokesperson was quoted as saying by the Mirror. Demanding that Carragher should be sacked from his job immediately for his cowardly act, Jones rated his actions as filthy. “If someone spat at my daughter sitting in the car, I would have been after them. There is no sitting on the fence here, Jamie is down the road – down the job centre tomorrow. Spitting at 14-year-olds through a window. He is presenting on the TV. For Christ’s sake, he is supposed to be one of the top men. “You can’t condone that whatsoever. It is filth, it is absolute filth,” reckoned Jones. The Sky Sports officials will hold talks with Carragher over the incident.

Totally out of order & Ive apologised personally to all the family this evening. I was goaded 3/4 times along the motorway while being filmed & lost my rag. No excuse apologies. https://t.co/ofrNfiwhYH — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) March 11, 2018

Meanwhile, he took to Twitter to clarify his stand on the incident, “Totally out of order & Ive apologised personally to all the family this evening. I was goaded 3/4 times along the motorway while being filmed & lost my rag. No excuse apologies” wrote the former Liverpool defender in a tweet. The 14-year-old’s mother also expressed her disgust at the Carragher, who made 508 appearances for Liverpool. “I was extremely angry and disappointed that he could even bring himself to do something like that. Looking at her, you know she is a child. What did she do wrong? She did not do anything wrong. Spitting at someone is the lowest of the low. It is disgusting. In all the years I’ve watched football, isn’t it all about banter?,” Mirror quoted her as saying.

ALSO READ: Hope Juventus avoid Barca and Real Madrid in Champions League quarter-final: Allegri

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App