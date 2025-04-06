In a match that left Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans disappointed, the team fell short of the 184-run target set by Delhi Capitals (DC), resulting in a 25-run defeat on Saturday. While the match saw a brief flash of brilliance from MS Dhoni, who scored 30 runs off 26 balls, CSK couldn’t mount a successful chase.

In a match that left Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans disappointed, the team fell short of the 184-run target set by Delhi Capitals (DC), resulting in a 25-run defeat on Saturday. While the match saw a brief flash of brilliance from MS Dhoni, who scored 30 runs off 26 balls, CSK couldn’t mount a successful chase.

This loss stirred more than just IPL standings — it reignited the long-running debate around Dhoni’s possible retirement from the Indian Premier League.

Dhoni’s Current Form Brings Attention Back to Retirement Rumors

So far in this IPL season, Dhoni has played four matches for CSK and scored a total of 76 runs off 55 balls, with his highest score being 30. While his fans continue to cheer for his presence on the field, cricket analysts and former players are increasingly questioning whether it’s time for the legend to hang up his boots.

In the midst of these discussions, an old podcast video featuring Dhoni has resurfaced and gone viral online. His calm, clear-eyed remarks in that podcast have now become central to the ongoing conversation.

What Dhoni Said About His Future in Cricket

The viral video is from Dhoni’s appearance on entrepreneur Raj Shamani’s podcast, where he spoke openly about his thoughts on retirement.

“I have kept it very simple, I am still playing IPL. I am only focused on what needs to be done right now,” he said, when asked directly if he plans to retire soon.

The former India captain, who will turn 44 this July, explained that he takes things one step at a time rather than planning years ahead.

“I am taking one year at a time. I am 43 now and will be 44 in July by the time IPL ends. So I have then 10 months to decide, whether I will play one more year or not.”

He also made it clear that his body, not his mind, would ultimately make the decision for him.

“It’s not me deciding, it’s the body that tells you whether you can or cannot. So one year at a time, fully focused on what needs to be done right now.”

CSK Coach Stephen Fleming: “He’s Still Going Strong”

Adding his voice to the mix, CSK’s head coach Stephen Fleming made it clear that even he doesn’t ask Dhoni about his retirement plans anymore — and that he’s simply enjoying working alongside him.

“No, that’s not my role to put an end to it. I have no idea. I’m just enjoying working with him. He’s still going strong. I don’t even ask these days. You are the ones who ask,” Fleming said during a media interaction after CSK’s recent game.

Fleming’s response reflects the team’s trust in Dhoni’s instincts and experience — even if the fanbase and media are constantly speculating about what’s next.

Manoj Tiwari Believes 2023 Was the Right Time

Former Indian cricketer and current commentator Manoj Tiwari, however, feels Dhoni missed the perfect moment to say goodbye — right after CSK’s IPL victory in 2023.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Tiwari offered a blunt take, “In my opinion, the right time for him to retire was in 2023, right after winning the IPL trophy. He should’ve taken retirement then.”

Tiwari expressed concerns that fans no longer see the same magic in Dhoni’s game that once made him the ultimate match-winner.

“Somewhere, I feel that despite all the fame, respect, and name he earned from cricket over the years—fans are no longer able to see that same spark in the way he’s been playing for the past two years. The trust he built in the hearts of fans, especially Chennai fans, seems to be fading.”

What’s Next for MS Dhoni?

While voices around him speculate and offer their opinions, Dhoni remains unbothered, grounded, and sharply focused on the current season. His attitude reflects the same cool-headed leadership style that once helped India lift the World Cup, and brought multiple IPL titles to CSK.

Whether or not 2025 will see Dhoni back on the field, fans can be sure of one thing — MS Dhoni will leave the game on his own terms. Until then, he’s still out there in yellow, swinging hard, leading quietly, and letting his bat speak — just like he always has.

