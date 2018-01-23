Sanchez, who almost ended up joining Premier League leaders and United rivals Manchester City in the summer transfer window will be wearing the special number 7 jersey which has been donned by United charismatic players including the likes of Eric Contana, David Beckham, PSG winger Di Maria and current Real Madrid talisman Cristiano Ronaldo.

The never-ending saga of Chilean international Alexis Sanchez has officially come to an end with the wantaway winger has penned a four-and-a-half-year deal with Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United from Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal. The move has been materialised after both Arsenal and Manchester United agreed to swap players from their outfit with each other as former Dortmund man Mkhitaryan has been exchanged by the Red Devils in order to acquire the services of former FC Barcelona player Alexis Sanchez.

Sanchez, who almost ended up joining Premier League leaders and United rivals Manchester City in the summer transfer window will be wearing the special number 7 jersey which has been donned by United charismatic players including the likes of Eric Contana, David Beckham, PSG winger Di Maria and current Real Madrid talisman Cristiano Ronaldo. “We are delighted to announce the signing of @Alexis_Sanchez from Arsenal,” Manchester United announced the signing of Arsenal man through their official handle on Twitter. “A natural on the pitch AND in front of the cameras! 📸 #Alexis7,” the club tweeted.