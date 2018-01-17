Ronaldinho is done and dusted, for those who caught a glance of the midfield maestro during his prime he would remain one of the finest, football has ever seen. The Brazilian World Cup winner had hinted that he will soon be calling time on his illustrious career in 2017, now his brother and agent Roberto Assis has confirmed that ‘It’s over.’ Scoring wonderful goals, nutmegging some of the toughest defenders, smiling in severe pressurizing situations, lifting the most prestigious trophy that football has to offer, you name it and he has done it. From the streets of Porto Alegre, he went on to play from top clubs in the world and won accolades wherever he went.

The 37-year-old was a hero Barcelona fans still take pride in, he had one of the most celebrated careers in football. He was part of the 2002 World Cup winning Brazil side, won the Champions League in 2006 and the Ballon d’Or in 2005. Wrapping his remarkable career, he last played for Brazilian club Fluminense in 2015. “He stopped, we’re going to do something really big, nice, after the World Cup in Russia, probably in August, we’ll do several events in Brazil, Europe, and Asia, and of course, we’re watching a game with the Brazilian team,” said his brother confirming that he will be retiring.

In a playing career that spanned over 15 years, Ronaldinho graced the pitches across top European football leagues including Spain, Italy, France, and Brazil. He started playing at a tender age for Gremio in Porto Alegre before moving to the French capital with Paris Saint Germain where he announced himself to the world and became a fan favourite. He was then roped in by Barcelona in 2003 where he took the football scene by storm. He spent five years with the Catalan giants winning the Champions League and Ballon d’Or. The Brazilian also took the honours of being the part of Lionel Messi’s first goal at Barca. Ronaldinho is still thanked by Barca loyal for mentoring a modern day great like Messi who has since become a club talisman asserting his dominance as the best in the world.

His personal achievements might not be as wealthy as Cristiano Ronaldo or Messi but the former Barcelona, PSG and AC Milan star is put in the same bracket of football greats. After his successful stint with Barca, he moved to AC Milan where he had a comparatively ordinary spell scoring 20 times in 76 appearances before moving to Flamengo. His latest arrival was in Brazil with Fluminense after playing for Atletico Minerio and Queretaro.