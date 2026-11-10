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Home > Sports News > ‘It’s Ridiculous’: Former India Coach Blasts India’s Decision To Overlook Yashasvi Jaiswal In ODIs

‘It’s Ridiculous’: Former India Coach Blasts India’s Decision To Overlook Yashasvi Jaiswal In ODIs

Yashasvi Jaiswal ODI Selection: Former India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has called India's decision to overlook Yashasvi Jaiswal in ODI cricket "ridiculous". He praised the youngster's hunger, work ethic and fearless batting, while recalling his memorable battle against Mitchell Starc in Perth. Jaiswal has scored 285 runs in six ODIs.

‘It’s Ridiculous’: Former India Coach Blasts India’s Decision To Overlook Yashasvi Jaiswal In ODIs

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Tue 2026-11-10 09:38 IST

Yashasvi Jaiswal ODI Selection: Former India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has questioned India’s decision to keep Yashasvi Jaiswal out of the ODI setup, describing the situation as “ridiculous”. Despite an impressive start to his 50-over career, the left-handed opener has struggled to establish himself as a regular member of India’s ODI plans ahead of the 2027 World Cup.

Ryan ten Doeschate believes Jaiswal’s hunger for runs, work ethic and natural batting ability make his limited opportunities in ODI cricket difficult to understand. The former India assistant coach also recalled the youngster’s fearless approach against Mitchell Starc during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, highlighting how he challenged the Australian fast bowler despite having difficulties against short deliveries in practice.

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The debate around Jaiswal’s ODI place comes at a crucial stage, with India gradually building towards the 2027 ODI World Cup. His performances in the format have provided encouraging evidence of his potential, but competition for opening positions and the middle order has made his international opportunities limited.

Ryan Ten Doeschate Questions India’s Decision 

Speaking on the TalkSport Cricket Podcast, ten Doeschate expressed his surprise at Jaiswal not receiving a consistent opportunity in India’s ODI setup. He highlighted the opener’s determination to convert promising starts into substantial scores, explaining that the youngster takes genuine disappointment from missing out on bigger contributions.

The former India assistant coach also pointed towards Jaiswal’s desire to represent India in the 50-over format, suggesting that the batter remains eager to establish himself across formats.

“He is so hungry to do well,” ten Doeschate said while discussing the youngster’s attitude towards batting.

He further questioned the selection situation, adding: “It’s ridiculous.”

Ten Doeschate also clarified that he was not directly responsible for coaching India’s batters during his stint with the national team. Nevertheless, he had opportunities to observe Jaiswal’s approach and work ethic, describing him as someone who puts considerable effort into improving his game.

Ten Doeschate Recalls Jaiswal’s Fearless Approach Against Mitchell Starc

Apart from discussing the selection debate, ten Doeschate recalled an impressive moment from India’s 2024-25 Test tour of Australia.

The former India assistant coach spoke about Jaiswal’s preparation ahead of the opening Test in Perth, where the youngster had reportedly found it difficult to negotiate short-pitched deliveries during practice sessions.

However, the situation changed dramatically when he faced Starc in the actual match.

Ten Doeschate remembered how Jaiswal took on the Australian left-arm pacer early in the innings, pulling a sharp short delivery towards the leg side despite the difficulties he had experienced in the nets.

“He just didn’t look like he could play the short ball in the nets,” ten Doeschate recalled.

The incident offered an insight into Jaiswal’s confidence and ability to back himself against challenging opposition, even when his practice performances suggested otherwise.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Impressive ODI Numbers Make Selection Debate Interesting

Jaiswal has made a promising beginning to his ODI career, scoring 285 runs in six appearances at an average of 71.25. His tally includes two centuries, underlining his ability to produce substantial contributions at the international level.

Despite those numbers, securing a permanent place in India’s ODI playing XI has remained a challenge.

With the 2027 World Cup approaching, the team management will have several selection decisions to make, particularly regarding the opening combination. Jaiswal’s competition for a spot in the top order makes his immediate international prospects an important talking point.

His ability to bat aggressively while also building long innings could make him a valuable option in India’s preparations for the global tournament.

Jaiswal Strikes Two Centuries Against New Zealand A

Meanwhile, the left-handed batter has continued to impress in red-ball cricket ahead of India’s upcoming Test assignments against New Zealand.

Jaiswal featured in all three unofficial Tests against New Zealand A, with the series ending in a 0-0 draw after the final day’s play in the third match was abandoned.

His campaign included an unbeaten 155 in the second unofficial Test after an early dismissal for a duck in the first innings. He followed that performance with another impressive century, scoring 102 in the third match.

Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar were also among the Indian players who received valuable match practice during the series.

India will now turn their attention towards the two-match Test series against New Zealand, beginning November 19 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The contest will be important for both sides in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle as they look to strengthen their chances of reaching the 2027 final.

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‘It’s Ridiculous’: Former India Coach Blasts India’s Decision To Overlook Yashasvi Jaiswal In ODIs
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‘It’s Ridiculous’: Former India Coach Blasts India’s Decision To Overlook Yashasvi Jaiswal In ODIs

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‘It’s Ridiculous’: Former India Coach Blasts India’s Decision To Overlook Yashasvi Jaiswal In ODIs
‘It’s Ridiculous’: Former India Coach Blasts India’s Decision To Overlook Yashasvi Jaiswal In ODIs
‘It’s Ridiculous’: Former India Coach Blasts India’s Decision To Overlook Yashasvi Jaiswal In ODIs
‘It’s Ridiculous’: Former India Coach Blasts India’s Decision To Overlook Yashasvi Jaiswal In ODIs
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