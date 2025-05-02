Home
Saturday, May 3, 2025
It’s Shubman Gill vs Umpires At SRH vs GT: Back-to-Back Clashes In the Same Match

While the first flare-up took place during GT’s batting innings, the second unfolded in the middle of their bowling effort. Both moments went viral, showcasing a visibly frustrated Gill in uncharacteristic exchanges.

It's Shubman Gill vs Umpires at SRH vs GT: Back-to-Back Clashes In the Same Match


Shubman Gill’s leadership was under the spotlight during Gujarat Titans’ IPL 2025 face-off against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday (May 2), as the skipper found himself in not one, but two intense confrontations with the umpires—each occurring in a different innings.

While the first flare-up took place during GT’s batting innings, the second unfolded in the middle of their bowling effort. Both moments went viral, showcasing a visibly frustrated Gill in uncharacteristic exchanges.

Controversial Run-Out Sparks First Argument

The first incident came during the 13th over of Gujarat Titans’ innings.

On the final ball, Jos Buttler nudged a delivery from Zeeshan Ansari to short fine leg and attempted a quick single. Harshal Patel, stationed at fine leg, reacted quickly and sent in a sharp throw.

Gill, running to the striker’s end, was well short of his crease when the stumps were disturbed. However, replays raised doubt about whether the bails had been dislodged by the ball or by the wicketkeeper’s gloves.

The third umpire had a tricky decision to make. After an extended review, the call went in SRH’s favor—Gill was declared run out.

Visibly upset, Gill was seen confronting the match official after walking back to the dugout, unhappy with the way the decision had gone.

Tensions Reignite During SRH’s Chase

Just one over into GT’s bowling innings, tempers flared again—this time in the 14th over of SRH’s chase, with Prasidh Krishna bowling.

SRH opener Abhishek Sharma was struck on the boot by a delivery and needed some attention from the physio.

During the brief halt, Gill got into a noticeably animated exchange with on-field umpire Virender Sharma. He appeared dissatisfied with something related to the sequence of events and made his displeasure clear.

The two standing umpires were seen talking to Gill, attempting to clarify the situation.

He, however, seemed unconvinced. Abhishek Sharma, a childhood friend of Gill, stepped in and was seen trying to calm him down.

Captaincy Pressure Boils Over on a Tense Night

Both moments highlighted the intensity and stakes involved as the IPL league stage enters its critical phase.

Gill’s fiery reactions—rare for the young captain—reflected the pressure cooker environment and his determination to lead Gujarat Titans through tough moments.

While such confrontations are not uncommon in high-stakes games, the back-to-back nature of these incidents may draw attention from match officials and fans alike.

