‘It’s Time To Close The Chapter…’, Steve Smith Reacts After Announcing ODI Retirement

Australia’s stand-in captain Steve Smith has announced his retirement from One-Day International (ODI) cricket following his team’s four-wicket loss to India in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal at the Dubai International Stadium. The veteran batter, who led Australia in the absence of the injured Pat Cummins, took to Instagram to share his emotions about ending his 50-over career.

“It’s time to close the chapter on my ODI career. It’s been such a pleasure wearing the canary yellow, and I’m super proud to have been part of two World Cup-winning teams along the way,” Smith wrote. “Thanks to everyone for all of the support, it’s been one hell of a ride.”

Smith’s heartfelt farewell post reflected on the highs of his career, particularly his role in Australia’s World Cup triumphs. Speaking in a media release shared by Cricket Australia, he added, “There have been so many amazing times and wonderful memories. Winning two World Cups was a great highlight, along with the many fantastic teammates who shared the journey.”

Although stepping away from ODIs, Smith will continue to represent Australia in Test cricket and T20 Internationals. His departure from the 50-over format marks the end of an illustrious career that began in February 2010 as a spin-bowling all-rounder against the West Indies. Over 15 years, he transformed into one of Australia’s most reliable middle-order batters, amassing 5,800 runs in 170 ODIs at an average of 43.28, including 12 centuries and 35 half-centuries.

His decision to retire comes after a disappointing end to Australia’s Champions Trophy campaign, but Smith leaves behind a legacy of excellence and resilience in the ODI format. His contributions to Australian cricket, especially in major tournaments, will be remembered as he now shifts focus to the next phase of his international career.

