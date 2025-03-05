Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Sports»
  • ‘It’s Time To Close The Chapter…’, Steve Smith Reacts After Announcing ODI Retirement

‘It’s Time To Close The Chapter…’, Steve Smith Reacts After Announcing ODI Retirement

Smith’s heartfelt farewell post reflected on the highs of his career, particularly his role in Australia’s World Cup triumphs.

‘It’s Time To Close The Chapter…’, Steve Smith Reacts After Announcing ODI Retirement

Steve Smith


Australia’s stand-in captain Steve Smith has announced his retirement from One-Day International (ODI) cricket following his team’s four-wicket loss to India in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal at the Dubai International Stadium. The veteran batter, who led Australia in the absence of the injured Pat Cummins, took to Instagram to share his emotions about ending his 50-over career.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“It’s time to close the chapter on my ODI career. It’s been such a pleasure wearing the canary yellow, and I’m super proud to have been part of two World Cup-winning teams along the way,” Smith wrote. “Thanks to everyone for all of the support, it’s been one hell of a ride.”

Here is his IG post:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Steve Smith (@steve_smith49)

Smith’s heartfelt farewell post reflected on the highs of his career, particularly his role in Australia’s World Cup triumphs. Speaking in a media release shared by Cricket Australia, he added, “There have been so many amazing times and wonderful memories. Winning two World Cups was a great highlight, along with the many fantastic teammates who shared the journey.”

Although stepping away from ODIs, Smith will continue to represent Australia in Test cricket and T20 Internationals. His departure from the 50-over format marks the end of an illustrious career that began in February 2010 as a spin-bowling all-rounder against the West Indies. Over 15 years, he transformed into one of Australia’s most reliable middle-order batters, amassing 5,800 runs in 170 ODIs at an average of 43.28, including 12 centuries and 35 half-centuries.

His decision to retire comes after a disappointing end to Australia’s Champions Trophy campaign, but Smith leaves behind a legacy of excellence and resilience in the ODI format. His contributions to Australian cricket, especially in major tournaments, will be remembered as he now shifts focus to the next phase of his international career.

ALSO READ: Did Virat Kohli Know About Steve Smith’s Retirement? Fans Speculate After Emotional Moment

Filed under

ODI retirement steve smith

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Trump Says Zelenskyy Ready for Peace Deal in Ukraine, Agreement on Minerals & Security

Trump Says Zelenskyy Ready for Peace Deal in Ukraine, Agreement on Minerals & Security

Samsung Unveils Galaxy M16 5G & M06 5G With Power-Packed Features At An Unbeatable Price – Check Details!

Samsung Unveils Galaxy M16 5G & M06 5G With Power-Packed Features At An Unbeatable Price...

Ola Electric Becomes The 1st Two Wheeler To Receive Incentive Of Rs 73.7 Cr Under PIL Scheme

Ola Electric Becomes The 1st Two Wheeler To Receive Incentive Of Rs 73.7 Cr Under...

Delhi HC Notices On Plea Highlights Need For Independent Rouse Avenue Court Website

Delhi HC Notices On Plea Highlights Need For Independent Rouse Avenue Court Website

Caught On Cam: Massive Avalanche Strikes Jammu And Kashmir’s Sonmarg

Caught On Cam: Massive Avalanche Strikes Jammu And Kashmir’s Sonmarg

Entertainment

Viral Claim Busted: Was Shreya Ghoshal Was Arrested For Revealing Secret Data? Here’s The Truth

Viral Claim Busted: Was Shreya Ghoshal Was Arrested For Revealing Secret Data? Here’s The Truth

Urvashi Rautela’s Outfit At Paris Event Goes Viral, Netizens Compare Her To Uorfi Javed

Urvashi Rautela’s Outfit At Paris Event Goes Viral, Netizens Compare Her To Uorfi Javed

Ameesha Patel Reveals Sanjay Dutt Is ‘Possessive’ For Her, Here’s Why

Ameesha Patel Reveals Sanjay Dutt Is ‘Possessive’ For Her, Here’s Why

Nayanthara Rejects ‘Lady Superstar’ Title – Reveals The Real Reason Behind Her Decision!

Nayanthara Rejects ‘Lady Superstar’ Title – Reveals The Real Reason Behind Her Decision!

Popular Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Arrested At Bengaluru Airport For Smuggling 14.8 kg Gold

Popular Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Arrested At Bengaluru Airport For Smuggling 14.8 kg Gold

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard