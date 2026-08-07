Ivan Toney Charged With Assault: England Striker And Al-Ahli Forward to Appear in Court After Alleged Soho Nightclub Incident

England international Ivan Toney is facing charges of assault that caused actual bodily harm following a reported dispute at a Soho club. The Al-Ahli forward, 30 years of age, was arrested by the police last Thursday after the incident that happened at 100 Wardour Street. At the moment, Mr. Toney is expected to come to Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, September 29th.

Ivan Toney Charged With Assault

Toney has now been formally charged with assault causing actual bodily harm after an incident on December 6 at 100 Wardour Street, Soho. The 30-year-old Al-Ahli Forward, who joined the Saudi Pro League club from Brentford for a Saudi Pro League record 40 million in August 2024, has remained on unconditional bail since his arrest following the instigating incident, and is now scheduled to face Westminster Magistrates on 24th September

According to the reports, the argument started when someone was trying to hug the player, probably to take a picture of the two. A witness to the altercation said, “He walked past a table of a group of lads. One of them recognised him and said, ‘Oh, it’s Ivan Toney’ and tried to put his hands around his neck to get a photo with him. And then Toney said, ‘Get off me, get off me’.”

He also explained that the player was probably thinking he was going to be robbed, seeing as he had a luxurious wristwatch on, and that is the reason he got defensive.

Ivan Toney to Face Legal Proceedings

These legal trials follow just a few weeks after Toney played for England at the World Cup held in the US, which was the summer event. The forward was allowed a US visa even after getting arrested; he made two appearances for the Three Lions by coming in from a substitute spot in the semi-final loss to Argentina, and then starting in the third-place play-off win against France.

At this point, Toney has to manage his professional duties in the Saudi Pro League and at the same time get ready for his court case in London. Al-Ahli and Football Association people, of course, would be watching the legal development very carefully, and only after that they might decide what, if any, career consequences there would be for Toney. It is quite possible that after the hearing in Westminster, the player may not be allowed to play for either Al-Ahli or the National team.

Also Read: Rodri Transfer Update: Barcelona or Real Madrid? Manchester City Star’s Future Takes Dramatic Twist | Report