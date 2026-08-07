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Home > Sports News > Ivan Toney Charged With Assault: England Striker And Al-Ahli Forward to Appear in Court After Alleged Soho Nightclub Incident

Ivan Toney Charged With Assault: England Striker And Al-Ahli Forward to Appear in Court After Alleged Soho Nightclub Incident

England and Al-Ahli striker Ivan Toney has been charged with assault causing actual bodily harm following an alleged incident at London's 100 Wardour Street nightclub in Soho. The former Brentford forward is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on September 24, while a spokesperson said he intends to clear his name.

English footballer Ivan Toney was charged with assault for a dispute in Soho Club. Image Credit: AFP
English footballer Ivan Toney was charged with assault for a dispute in Soho Club. Image Credit: AFP

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-08-07 16:33 IST

England international Ivan Toney is facing charges of assault that caused actual bodily harm following a reported dispute at a Soho club. The Al-Ahli forward, 30 years of age, was arrested by the police last Thursday after the incident that happened at 100 Wardour Street. At the moment, Mr. Toney is expected to come to Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, September 29th.

Ivan Toney Charged With Assault

Toney has now been formally charged with assault causing actual bodily harm after an incident on December 6 at 100 Wardour Street, Soho. The 30-year-old Al-Ahli Forward, who joined the Saudi Pro League club from Brentford for a Saudi Pro League record 40 million in August 2024, has remained on unconditional bail since his arrest following the instigating incident, and is now scheduled to face Westminster Magistrates on 24th September

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According to the reports, the argument started when someone was trying to hug the player, probably to take a picture of the two. A witness to the altercation said, “He walked past a table of a group of lads. One of them recognised him and said, ‘Oh, it’s Ivan Toney’ and tried to put his hands around his neck to get a photo with him. And then Toney said, ‘Get off me, get off me’.”

He also explained that the player was probably thinking he was going to be robbed, seeing as he had a luxurious wristwatch on, and that is the reason he got defensive.

Ivan Toney to Face Legal Proceedings

These legal trials follow just a few weeks after Toney played for England at the World Cup held in the US, which was the summer event. The forward was allowed a US visa even after getting arrested; he made two appearances for the Three Lions by coming in from a substitute spot in the semi-final loss to Argentina, and then starting in the third-place play-off win against France.

At this point, Toney has to manage his professional duties in the Saudi Pro League and at the same time get ready for his court case in London. Al-Ahli and Football Association people, of course, would be watching the legal development very carefully, and only after that they might decide what, if any, career consequences there would be for Toney. It is quite possible that after the hearing in Westminster, the player may not be allowed to play for either Al-Ahli or the National team.

Also Read: Rodri Transfer Update: Barcelona or Real Madrid? Manchester City Star’s Future Takes Dramatic Twist | Report

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Ivan Toney Charged With Assault: England Striker And Al-Ahli Forward to Appear in Court After Alleged Soho Nightclub Incident
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Ivan Toney Charged With Assault: England Striker And Al-Ahli Forward to Appear in Court After Alleged Soho Nightclub Incident

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Ivan Toney Charged With Assault: England Striker And Al-Ahli Forward to Appear in Court After Alleged Soho Nightclub Incident
Ivan Toney Charged With Assault: England Striker And Al-Ahli Forward to Appear in Court After Alleged Soho Nightclub Incident
Ivan Toney Charged With Assault: England Striker And Al-Ahli Forward to Appear in Court After Alleged Soho Nightclub Incident
Ivan Toney Charged With Assault: England Striker And Al-Ahli Forward to Appear in Court After Alleged Soho Nightclub Incident

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