Ivory Coast book World Cup berth with emphatic 3-0 win over Kenya

VIDEO SHOWS: IVORY COAST FANS CELEBRATING 3-0 WIN AT HOME TO KENYA WHICH SEES THEM QUALIFY FOR 2026 WORLD CUP/ COMMENTS FROM FANS SHOWS: ABIDJAN, IVORY COAST (OCTOBER 14, 2025) (REUTERS – Access all) 1. VARIOUS OF IVORY COAST FANS CELEBRATING 3-0 WIN AT HOME TO KENYA WHICH SEES THEM QUALIFY FOR THE WORLD CUP FINALS 2. (SOUNDBITE ) (French) IVORY COAST SUPPORTER, APPOLINAIRE AZIER, SAYING: "I knew we would qualify. I predicted three (goals) for Ivory Coast and one for Kenya but we ended up winning 3-0. We didn't give up a single goal. We've qualified. My blessings go out to all the Ivory Coast players and everyone who came to support Ivory Coast.” 3. (SOUNDBITE ) (French) IVORY COAST SUPPORTER, ABEL GBAH, SAYING, ‘'I am proud of my team, Ivory Coast. We achieved qualification, so we're going to give it our all at the American World Cup. See you in the United States." 4. FANS CHANTING 5. AZIER SAYING (French) "There's no time to waste. Ivory Coast, my heart’' AND WALKING OFF PERFORMATIVELY STORY: Ivory Coast overcame Kenya 3-0 in their final qualifier on Tuesday (October 14) to finish top of their group and secure a berth at next year's World Cup finals in Canada, Mexico and the U.S. Captain Frank Kessie had the reigning African champions ahead after seven minutes but they squandered a hatful of chances before teenager Yan Diomande added a second in the 54th minute. Amad Diallo then buried a 84th minute free-kick into the corner for the third goal amid a torrential downpour in Abidjan. The emphatic win put the Elephants one point ahead of Gabon in the Group F final standings and sees them reach a World Cup for the fourth time but first since 2014. (Production: Media Coulibaly, Conal Quinn)

