Former South African Cricketer Jacques Kallis (Jack Kallis) on Sunday stated ball tempering scandal as a big wake up call for all international cricketers. He added that every cricketer should know the boundaries for discipline and stay within the lines. His statement came after the ball tempering scandal during the 3rd test match against South Africa in Cape Town.

South African legendary cricketer Jacques Kallis on Sunday stated ball tempering scandal as a big wake up call for all international cricketers. Kallis stated that everybody should know the boundaries of discipline and stay within the lines. Taking cognizance of the recent Ball tempering incidence he said this scandal is a wakeup call for every cricketer around the world. A few days ago Cricket Australia found Australian skipper Steve Smith and Vice-captain David Warner guilty in the scandal and awarded both a ban for 12 months.

Opener Cameron Bancroft was also found guilty in the scandal charged with the ban of 9 months. The incident happened during the 3rd test match against South Africa in Cape Town. “I think there has been a lot of media and a lot of talk over what has happened in the last few days. It’s probably taken up too much of everybody’s time. I can’t add to that too much but I think it’s just been a wakeup call for everyone in international cricket. We need to look at this game and make sure we play in the right spirit and the right way,” said Kallis.

Representing the Proteas side Kallis played 166 Tests and 328 One-Day Internationals (ODI) matches and scored more than 13,000 runs and took 292 wickets in red-ball cricket and around 12,000 runs and 273 wickets in color jersey. He is currently associated with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Primer League (IPL 2018) and will perform the duties of head coach for the 2-time title champions.

ALSO READ: IPL 2018 – Kings XI Punjab full squad

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App