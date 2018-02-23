Former Manchester United star Roy Keane lashed out on Jack Wilshere's poor performance in Arsenal's 2-1 defeat against Ostersunds in their UEFA Europa League encounter at Emirates. Roy Keane said that Arsenal were great example of how not to start a game of football. Keane added that when Wilshere is your captain, he is probably the most overrated player on the planet according to Keane.

"When Wilshere is your captain, to me, he is probably the most overrated player on the planet,” Keane said

In the aftermath of Arsenal’s embarrassing defeat against Ostersunds at the Emirates, former Manchester United star Roy Keane called Gunner’s midfielder Jack Wilshere the most overrated player on planet Earth. The England international who is making a comeback after a long exile from Arsenal team was substituted in the second half. Wenger’s Arsenal were outclassed on home soil by Swedish club Ostersunds on Thursday night in Europa League. Despite the tumbling defeat at Emirates, Wenger’s men sealed their berth in the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 with a 4-2 aggregate margin.

The visitors drew first blood in the 22nd minute when Hosam Aiesh blasted his right footed shot past Arsenal stopper David Ospina. A jubilant Ostersunds side doubled their tally in the very next minute through Sema, who struck a stunning strike into the bottom corner. With a dreadful first-half performance, Wenger’s men were able to put up a fight in the second half. Left-back Sead Kolasinac scored a solitary goal for the Gunners which was enough to see them through in next round of Europa League.

ALSO READ: Arsenal’s complacency to blame for Ostersunds defeat, says Wenger

Taking a dig at Wilshere by capitalizing on their shocking defeat at home, former Manchester United captain labelled the English midfielder as the most overrated player on the planet. While speaking to ITV after Arsenal’s defeat, Keane was ‘keen’ on calling Arsenal a great example of how not to start a game of football. “They are so slow out of the blocks. Poor attitude, no energy, no desire. It’s not like a light switch, you can’t just turn it on and off,” Keane was quoted as saying. “You look for your senior players to lead by example…when Wilshere is your captain, to me, he is probably the most overrated player on the planet,” Keane said.

ALSO READ: Manchester United superstar David De Gea set to sign new deal at Old Trafford

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App