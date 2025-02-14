Home
Friday, February 14, 2025
Jacob Duffy Joins New Zealand Squad For Champions Trophy After Ben Sears’ Injury

New Zealand's Jacob Duffy replaces injured Ben Sears in the Champions Trophy 2025 squad. The pacer steps in as the Kiwis aim to strengthen their bowling attack.

Jacob Duffy Joins New Zealand Squad For Champions Trophy After Ben Sears’ Injury


New Zealand continues its strong performance in the ongoing Tri-Series, securing back-to-back wins in Lahore to qualify for the final at the National Stadium in Karachi. Under Mitchell Santner’s leadership, the team has shown remarkable consistency, despite facing multiple setbacks in the bowling department.

With legendary pacers Trent Boult and Tim Southee retiring and injuries ruling out key players Rachin Ravindra and Lockie Ferguson, New Zealand has been forced to make adjustments ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025. The latest blow comes with Ben Sears failing to recover from his hamstring injury, prompting a squad replacement.

According to reports, the Champions Trophy 2025 Event Technical Committee has approved 30-year-old pacer Jacob Duffy as Sears’ replacement. Duffy was initially listed as a reserve for the Tri-Series but now finds himself in the main squad for the prestigious ICC event.

Duffy, who has played 10 ODIs for New Zealand, has taken 18 wickets, proving his capability in white-ball cricket. His recent form in New Zealand’s domestic Super Smash tournament saw him take five wickets in five matches for Otago, finishing with an economy rate of 7.83. Despite his contributions, Otago finished fifth in the table, missing out on the playoffs with four wins, five losses, and one no result.

As New Zealand heads into the Champions Trophy, the inclusion of Duffy brings depth to their bowling attack. The team will be hoping his experience and skill can fill the void left by Sears and other injured players.

