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Home > Sports News > Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gallants LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch LPL 2026 Final, JKS vs GAG LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gallants LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch LPL 2026 Final, JKS vs GAG LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

Jaffna Kings (JK) will take on Galle Gallants (GAG) in the final of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday, August 8. Galle Gallants booked their place in the summit clash after defeating Colombo Kaps by six wickets in Qualifier 2, while Jaffna Kings secured their final berth by beating Galle by 12 runs in Qualifier 1. With both sides now eyeing the LPL trophy, fans can expect a thrilling finale. Here are all the details, including live streaming, squads, probable playing XIs and match timing.

Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gallants LIVE Streaming Check When and Where To Watch LPL 2026 Final, JKS vs GAG LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop
Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gallants LIVE Streaming Check When and Where To Watch LPL 2026 Final, JKS vs GAG LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sat 2026-08-08 17:44 IST

Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gallants Final LIVE Streaming: Jaffna Kings (JK) will take on Galle Gallants (GAG) in the final of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday, August 8. Galle Gallants booked their place in the summit clash after defeating Colombo Kaps by six wickets in Qualifier 2, while Jaffna Kings secured their final berth by beating Galle by 12 runs in Qualifier 1. With both sides now eyeing the LPL trophy, fans can expect a thrilling finale. Here are all the details, including live streaming, squads, probable playing XIs and match timing.

Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gallants Match Details

  • Match: Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gallants, Final
  • Tournament: Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2026
  • Date: Saturday, August 8, 2026
  • Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
  • Time: 7:30 PM IST

Where to Watch Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gallants Live on TV?

Cricket fans in India can watch the Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gallants LPL 2026 final live on the Star Sports Network.

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How to Watch Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gallants Live Streaming?

The live streaming of the Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gallants LPL 2026 final will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gallants Probable Playing XIs

Jaffna Kings Probable XI: Kamil Mishara (wk), Avishka Fernando, Khawaja Nafay, Towhid Hridoy, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Dunith Wellalage, Mohamed Shiraz, Traveen Mathew, Lizaad Williams.

Galle Gallants Probable XI: Sam Harper (wk), Thomas Fraser Rogers, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Sahan Arachchige, Mohammad Nawaz, Dinura Kalupahana, Tharindu Ratnayake, Sachindu Colombage, Eshan Malinga.

Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gallants Squads

Jaffna Kings Squad: Kamil Mishara (wk), Avishka Fernando, Khawaja Nafay, Towhid Hridoy, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Dunith Wellalage, Mohamed Shiraz, Traveen Mathew, Lizaad Williams, Dilshan Madushanka, Piyush Chawla, David Wiese, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sandeep Lamichhane, Zahoor Khan, Nuwanidu Fernando, Nishan Madushka, Praveen Maneesha, Kugathas Mathulan.

Galle Gallants Squad: Sam Harper (wk), Thomas Fraser Rogers, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Sahan Arachchige, Mohammad Nawaz, Dinura Kalupahana, Tharindu Ratnayake, Sachindu Colombage, Akif Javed, Eshan Malinga, Chris Lynn, Nurul Hasan, Rassie van der Dussen, Kasun Rajitha, Lasith Croospulle, Virandeep Singh, Pramod Madushan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Haider Ali, Yuri Koththigoda.

Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gallants Head-to-Head and Recent Form

Jaffna Kings have had the upper hand in the knockout stage, defeating Galle Gallants by 12 runs in Qualifier 1 to secure their place in the final. Galle, however, responded strongly by beating Colombo Kaps by six wickets in Qualifier 2 to earn another shot at the title.

Jaffna will enter the final with confidence after their Qualifier 1 victory and a strong all-round squad. Galle, meanwhile, will be determined to make the most of their second opportunity and avenge their defeat against Jaffna in the previous qualifier.

Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gallants Match Prediction

Jaffna Kings could start as the favourites after beating Galle Gallants in Qualifier 1 and consistently performing strongly throughout the tournament. Their balanced batting and bowling units give them an edge. However, Galle have already shown their ability to bounce back under pressure, making this final difficult to predict.

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Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gallants LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch LPL 2026 Final, JKS vs GAG LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop
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Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gallants LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch LPL 2026 Final, JKS vs GAG LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop
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Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gallants LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch LPL 2026 Final, JKS vs GAG LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop
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