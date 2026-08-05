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Home > Sports News > Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gallants, Qualifier 1 LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch LPL 2026, JKS vs GAG LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gallants, Qualifier 1 LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch LPL 2026, JKS vs GAG LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

Jaffna Kings will take on Galle Gallants in Qualifier 1 of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday, August 5. The winner will secure a direct place in the LPL 2026 final, while the losing side will get another opportunity in Qualifier 2. Here are all the details, including live streaming, squads, probable playing XIs and match timing.

Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gallants, Qualifier 1 LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch LPL 2026, JKS vs GAG LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop
Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gallants, Qualifier 1 LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch LPL 2026, JKS vs GAG LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Wed 2026-08-05 14:07 IST

Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gallants, Qualifier 1 LIVE Streaming: Jaffna Kings will take on Galle Gallants in Qualifier 1 of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday, August 5. The winner will secure a direct place in the LPL 2026 final, while the losing side will get another opportunity in Qualifier 2. Jaffna Kings finished at the top of the league standings despite their final league match ending in a washout, while Galle Gallants secured second place after an impressive campaign led by Charith Asalanka and Sam Harper. With stars like Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka and Sam Harper set to feature, fans can expect a thrilling contest. Here are all the details, including live streaming, squads, probable playing XIs and match timing.

Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gallants Qualifier 1 Match Details

  • Match: Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gallants, Qualifier 1
  • Tournament: Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2026
  • Date: Wednesday, August 5, 2026
  • Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
  • Time: 3:00 PM IST

Where to Watch Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gallants Live on TV?

Cricket fans in India can watch the Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gallants, Qualifier 1 of the Lanka Premier League 2026 live on the Star Sports Network.

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How to Watch Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gallants Live Streaming?

The live streaming of the Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gallants, Qualifier 1 of the Lanka Premier League 2026 will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gallants Probable Playing XIs

Jaffna Kings Probable XI: Kamil Mishara (wk), Khawaja Nafay, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Dunith Wellalage, David Wiese, Zahoor Khan, Dilshan Madushanka, Lizaad Williams.

Galle Gallants Probable XI: Sam Harper (wk), Thomas Fraser Rogers, Charith Asalanka (c), Chris Lynn, Dasun Shanaka, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohammad Nawaz, Tharindu Ratnayake, Akif Javed, Eshan Malinga, Kasun Rajitha.

Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gallants Squads

Jaffna Kings Squad: Kamil Mishara (wk), Khawaja Nafay, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Dunith Wellalage, Praveen Maneesha, Zahoor Khan, Dilshan Madushanka, Lizaad Williams, Taskin Ahmed, David Wiese, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ibrahim Zadran, Nuwanidu Fernando, Towhid Hridoy, Nishan Madushka, Mohamed Shiraz, Traveen Mathew, Kugathas Mathulan, Piyush Chawla.

Galle Gallants Squad: Sam Harper (wk), Thomas Fraser Rogers, Charith Asalanka (c), Dinura Kalupahana, Chamika Karunaratne, Sahan Arachchige, Dasun Shanaka, Mohammad Nawaz, Tharindu Ratnayake, Akif Javed, Sachindu Colombage, Chris Lynn, Nurul Hasan, Rassie van der Dussen, Kasun Rajitha, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Lasith Croospulle, Virandeep Singh, Pramod Madushan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Eshan Malinga, Haider Ali, Yuri Koththigoda.

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Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gallants, Qualifier 1 LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch LPL 2026, JKS vs GAG LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop
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Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gallants, Qualifier 1 LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch LPL 2026, JKS vs GAG LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop
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