Jaffna Kings vs Kandy Royals, LPL 2026 Match Today: When And Where to Watch JKS vs KRL Live Streaming on TV Channel, Check Winner and Toss Prediction, Squads, Time, Date And More

Jaffna Kings vs Kandy Royals Live Streaming: Jaffna Kings will take on Kandy Royals in Match 18 of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Thursday, July 30. Jaffna Kings head into the contest after a 19-run victory over Colombo Kaps and are among the favourites to finish in the top two, while Kandy Royals boosted their playoff hopes with an impressive six-wicket win over Galle Gallants. With both teams coming into the clash on the back of victories, fans can expect another exciting encounter. Here are all the details including live streaming, match prediction, toss prediction, squads and more.

Jaffna Kings vs Kandy Royals Match Details

Match: Jaffna Kings vs Kandy Royals, Match 18

Jaffna Kings vs Kandy Royals, Match 18 Tournament: Lanka Premier League 2026

Lanka Premier League 2026 Date: Thursday, July 30, 2026

Thursday, July 30, 2026 Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Time: 7:30 PM IST (7:30 PM SLST)

Where to Watch Jaffna Kings vs Kandy Royals Live on TV?

The Jaffna Kings vs Kandy Royals, Lanka Premier League 2026 match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How to Watch Jaffna Kings vs Kandy Royals Live Streaming?

Fans can watch the live streaming of the Jaffna Kings vs Kandy Royals LPL 2026 match on the Sony LIV and FanCode apps and websites in India.

Jaffna Kings vs Kandy Royals Toss Prediction

The R. Premadasa Stadium generally offers good batting conditions under lights, while dew often plays a major role during the second innings. The captain winning the toss is expected to bowl first.

Jaffna Kings vs Kandy Royals Match Prediction

Jaffna Kings have looked like one of the strongest teams in the tournament with Ibrahim Zadran leading the batting unit and Lizaad Williams spearheading the bowling attack with 12 wickets. Kandy Royals have bounced back well in recent matches through Lahiru Udara’s consistent run-scoring and Nuwan Thushara’s wicket-taking ability, but Jaffna appear to have greater balance and momentum heading into this clash.

Prediction: Jaffna Kings to win.

Jaffna Kings vs Kandy Royals Probable Playing XIs

Jaffna Kings Probable XI: Kamil Mishara (wk), Avishka Fernando, Ibrahim Zadran, Dunith Wellalage, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (c), Towhid Hridoy, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Shakib Al Hasan, Traveen Mathew, Lizaad Williams, Mohamed Shiraz.

Kandy Royals Probable XI: Lahiru Udara (wk), Pawan Sandesh, Moeen Ali, Dale Phillips, Wanindu Hasaranga, Angelo Mathews (c), Vijay Shankar, Dushan Hemantha, Shaheen Afridi, Nuwan Thushara, Asitha Fernando.

Jaffna Kings vs Kandy Royals Squads

Jaffna Kings Squad: Kamil Mishara (wk), Avishka Fernando, Ibrahim Zadran, Dunith Wellalage, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (c), Towhid Hridoy, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Traveen Mathew, Shakib Al Hasan, Lizaad Williams, Mohamed Shiraz, Piyush Chawla, Zahoor Khan, Nuwanidu Fernando, Nishan Madushka, David Wiese, Dilshan Madushanka, Praveen Maneesha, Kugathas Mathulan.

Kandy Royals Squad: Lahiru Udara (wk), Pawan Sandesh, Moeen Ali, Dale Phillips, Wanindu Hasaranga, Angelo Mathews (c), Vijay Shankar, Dushan Hemantha, Shaheen Afridi, Nuwan Thushara, Asitha Fernando, Zahir Khan, Muditha Lakshan, Sediqullah Atal, Isitha Wijesundera, Garuka Sanketh, Vishen Halambage, Sahan Mihira.