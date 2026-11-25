ICC Rankings Update: India’s impressive performance in the first Test against New Zealand has brought rewards for several players in the latest ICC Test rankings. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant have improved their positions in the batting charts, while Jasprit Bumrah has made a significant jump to become the joint second-ranked Test bowler in the world.

Bumrah delivered an impressive performance with the ball in the series opener at Basin Reserve in Wellington, finishing with five wickets across the two innings. His efforts helped India put New Zealand under pressure, although the hosts eventually managed to secure a draw. The Indian fast bowler has gained three places in the latest bowling rankings and now shares the second position with England’s Ollie Robinson, with both pacers having 856 rating points.

Jasprit Bumrah Reaches Joint Second Position In ICC Test Bowling Rankings

Bumrah was India’s most successful bowler in the opening Test, picking up four wickets in New Zealand’s first innings before dismissing captain Tom Latham early in the second innings.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s Marco Jansen, who previously occupied the top position, has slipped two places and is now ranked fourth. New Zealand’s Matt Henry has also fallen two spots to fifth.

South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has moved up two places to sixth, while Simon Harmer continues to hold seventh position.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul & Rishabh Pant Improve Batting Rankings

Several Indian batters have also benefited from their performances in Wellington. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant have all registered improvements in the latest ICC Test batting rankings.

KL Rahul was India’s standout performer with the bat, producing a magnificent unbeaten 136 in the first innings. Gill narrowly missed out on a century, scoring 98, while Pant contributed 55. Jaiswal also made a valuable 85 at the top of the order.

New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips and South Africa’s Ryan Rickelton have made significant progress, climbing 13 and 10 places, respectively, to reach 17th position. Phillips scored a century in the first innings against India, while Rickelton registered 102 against Bangladesh.

Henry Nicholls has also moved up 10 places to 30th following his unbeaten 175 against India. His outstanding knock earned him the Player of the Match award.

Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy has made an even bigger jump, gaining 28 places to reach 33rd in the batting rankings after scoring 137 against South Africa.

The latest rankings reflect the impact of individual performances across the ongoing Test matches, with several international stars making notable gains.