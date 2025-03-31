The 19-year-old Czech sensation stunned Novak Djokovic in straight sets, 7-6, 7-6, to claim the first ATP title of his career at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Jakub Mensik pulled off one of the most astonishing upsets in tennis history at the 2025 Miami Open final on Sunday (March 30). The 19-year-old Czech sensation stunned Novak Djokovic in straight sets, 7-6, 7-6, to claim the first ATP title of his career at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Djokovic, a six-time champion at the tournament, was the overwhelming favorite to win his 100th career title and end an eight-month title drought. However, Mensik, who idolized the Serbian growing up, had other ideas. After a six-hour rain delay, he delivered a fearless performance that will be remembered for years to come.

A Record-Breaking Victory

Mensik’s triumph not only marked his first ATP title but also shattered several records. He became the lowest-ranked player in history to win the Miami Open men’s singles title and the first player ranked outside the top 50 to lift the trophy. Ranked 54th before the tournament, Mensik surpassed Tim Mayotte’s record from 1985 when Mayotte won the inaugural edition while ranked 46th.

The young Czech also became the first teenager ranked outside the top 50 to win an ATP Masters 1000 event. The previous record belonged to Michael Chang, who won the Toronto Open in 1990 while ranked 24th. Overall, Mensik is the sixth-lowest-ranked and ninth-youngest player ever to win a Masters 1000 title. He follows in the footsteps of Carlos Alcaraz, who won the Miami Open in 2022 at 18 years and 333 days old.

A Master of Tie-Breaks

Mensik showcased incredible composure under pressure throughout the tournament, especially in tie-break situations. According to OPTA Ace, he is the youngest player ever to win six tie-breaks at an ATP Masters 1000 event, surpassing Goran Ivanisevic’s record from the 1993 Paris Open.

His Miami Open run was defined by clutch performances in tight moments. In addition to his final against Djokovic, he won seven tie-breakers throughout the tournament, including a dramatic semi-final against Taylor Fritz (7-6, 4-6, 7-6) and a quarter-final victory over Arthur Fils (7-6, 6-1). His only straight-set win without a tie-break came against Roman Saifullin in the round of 32 (6-4, 6-4).

A New Star on the Rise

Mensik’s stunning victory made him the first player outside the top 50 to defeat Djokovic in an ATP tournament final since Stan Wawrinka in the 2006 Croatia Open final—a time when Mensik had not even celebrated his first birthday.

Following his historic Miami Open win, the young Czech has skyrocketed to a career-high ranking of 24th in the ATP rankings. With his fearless approach and ability to thrive in high-pressure situations, Mensik’s victory signals the arrival of a new star in men’s tennis.

