Jalen Hurts Leaves the Past Behind: No Super Bowl Ring, No Distractions

Much to fans’ surprise, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts announced he won’t be wearing his Super Bowl LIX ring at training camp. With the National Football League (NFL) championship firmly in the past, Hurts is fully focused on the present—and what lies ahead.

“A New Journey” Starts Now

“I’ve moved on to the new year. It’s as simple as that,” Jalen Hurts told reporters after the ring reveal at Ballers at The Battery. Though most Eagles players proudly wore their championship rings, Hurts left his in its box—calling the public ceremony “surreal,” but now firmly behind him. “That moment’s behind us,” he said, emphasizing that his mindset is already on the upcoming NFL season.

From Rankings to Reset: True Focus

Despite recent debates, including an ESPN survey ranking him ninth among NFL quarterbacks, Jalen Hurts remains unshaken. “I’m just focused on being the best I can be,” he said at training camp. Hurts’ career has been defined by high-pressure performances, from being benched in college to winning MVP honors after his 293-yard, three-touchdown Super Bowl LIX performance. Yet, he continues to reject labels like “game-manager,” leaning into team-first leadership with the Eagles.

Michael Jordan’s Advice: Reset and Refresh

Hurts’ competitive edge is sharpened by his relationship with basketball legend Michael Jordan, a bond recognized since partnering with Jordan Brand. At a recent Jordan Brand event in Athens, Jordan advised Hurts to approach each year as a blank canvas. Hurts shared: “He used every word but ‘repeat.’ It’s about resetting—building relationships and pursuing the next season with intensity and passion.” That message perfectly aligns with Hurts’ mindset: “The past is behind us, and the future is too far away. We stay present.”

With a new NFL season, fresh goals, and a razor-sharp focus, Jalen Hurts can do more than wear rings—he’s ready to chase new milestones.

