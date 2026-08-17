Jamal Musiala Collapses: Bayern Munich Star Receives Medical All-Clear After Scare vs RB Leipzig — WATCH VIDEO

Jamal Musiala Update: All attention was on Jamal Musiala during Bayern Munich’s friendly against RB Leipzig. The 23-year-old midfielder collapsed during the clash only minutes after scoring a goal during a 3-1 win for his side. However, in some good news for the fans, the German club confirmed that Musiala is doing well and is out of any danger whatsoever. What made the whole incident more surprising was that Musiala had been on the field for barely 15 minutes before collapsing, sparking concerns.

WATCH: Jamal Musiala Collapses During Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig









Jamal Musiala, a 23-year-old Bayern Munich and Germany forward attacking midfielder, raised a red flag when he fainted during Bayern’s friendly game against RB Leipzig. The alarming footage showed the event just after Musiala had made a contribution to the score, but Bayern has since given their star attacking midfielder the all-clear, meaning he is in good physical condition.

At the time, Musiala, who played from the bench in Bayern’s 3-1 victory, was on the ground. As the match ended, Bayern Munich’s sporting director Max Eberl was interviewed, addressing the situation and putting to rest any worry about the well-being of the player that his fans might have been experiencing.

“The most important thing is that he is fine. There is nothing to say about anything else,” Eberl said.

Why Did Jamal Musiala Collapse?

It took about 15 minutes after entering the game before Jamal Musiala fainted and needed medical staff from both teams to rush to him. Afterwards, the Bayern Munich star managed to rise on his own and, although looking rather shaken, headed for the changing rooms. At the 88th minute, he was sent off the field.

There are rumors that in Germany, Musiala is believed to have fainted, whereas the heat in Munich has reached 30 degrees Celsius. At the same time, Bayern have not yet confirmed the reason behind the incident and are still supposed to keep an eye on their player’s state.

Jamal Musiala’s List of Health Concerns Grows

The incident happening at that time has surely revived public concern about Musiala’s injuries. Last summer, in Bayern’s Club World Cup game against Paris Saint-Germain, he was seriously hurt with a fractured fibula and needed many months of recovery.

It was in January that he was able to rejoin the team, and the process of getting back into full shape has been gradual since. Also, he played a role in Germany’s 2026 World Cup efforts, and this fresh injury alarm is mainly disturbing after seeing how much caution has been applied to managing his recovery.

Also Read: Barcelona Transfer News: Rodri Set to Join La Liga Champions After Agreement Reached With Manchester City For £76.5 Million