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Home > Sports News > Jamal Musiala Health Update: Bayern Munich Star Reveals Absence Seizures After Collapsing Twice

Jamal Musiala Health Update: Bayern Munich Star Reveals Absence Seizures After Collapsing Twice

Jamal Musiala Health Update: Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala has revealed he was diagnosed with absence seizures, a treatable neurological disorder, after collapsing against Heidenheim. Musiala also collapsed against RB Leipzig, but reassured fans he is receiving excellent medical care and remains optimistic.

Jamal Musiala revealed the rare medical condition that made him collapse in Bayern Munich's last two games. Image Credit: Instagram/Jamal Musiala
Jamal Musiala revealed the rare medical condition that made him collapse in Bayern Munich's last two games. Image Credit: Instagram/Jamal Musiala

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Wed 2026-08-19 10:24 IST

Jamal Musiala Health Update: After collapsing once more during his team’s game on Tuesday, Bayern Munich player Jamal Musiala disclosed that he had been diagnosed with absence seizures. Shortly after being substituted, Jamal slumped once more in Bayern’s 4-2 victory over Heidenheim. 

He was surrounded by a circle from both teams, attended to by medical personnel, and allowed to leave the field by himself.

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Jamal Musiala Collapsed Against RB Leipzig

On Saturday as well, during a friendly against RB Leipzig, Musiala collapsed on the field after being introduced in the closing stages of the match. He sat on the ground and needed help from emergency responders.

Jamal Musiala Opens up on Rare Medical Condition

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jamal Musiala (@jamalmusiala10)




After the match, Musiala, who has been with the club since 2020, posted on Instagram that he had been diagnosed with “short, temporary, but very treatable” absence seizures caused by a neurological disorder and he is currently doing well.

“First of all: I am doing well! I am incredibly grateful for your messages and support! I understand that many of you are worried. I want to take away those worries today and explain the situation: I have been diagnosed with short, temporary – but very treatable – absence seizures, caused by a neurological disorder. These can lead to incidents such as those that have occurred recently, for example during the match against Leipzig and the match in Heidenheim,” said Musiala.

“I know they may look frightening at first glance, but for me they are simply part of my daily life at the moment. I am receiving excellent medical care for this and remain very optimistic,” Musiala added.

Jamal Musiala at Bayern Munich

Musiala has been a part of the German side since 2020, winning six Bundesliga titles and a UEFA Champions League title. He was a part of Germany’s FIFA World Cup 2026 squad, which made a shock exit in the round of 32. 

Following the match with RB Leipzig, the team’s sporting director Max Eberl told Sport1 about the midfielder, “He is doing well now. And that is the most important thing. Beyond that, we still cannot say all that much about it.”

Also Read: Rodri Transfer Update: Barcelona Officially Complete £65m Transfer From Man City | Here Are All Details

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Jamal Musiala Health Update: Bayern Munich Star Reveals Absence Seizures After Collapsing Twice

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Jamal Musiala Health Update: Bayern Munich Star Reveals Absence Seizures After Collapsing Twice

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Jamal Musiala Health Update: Bayern Munich Star Reveals Absence Seizures After Collapsing Twice
Jamal Musiala Health Update: Bayern Munich Star Reveals Absence Seizures After Collapsing Twice
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