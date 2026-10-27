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Home > Sports News > James Anderson Joins Italia T10 League After Lancashire Release; To Captain Napoli Knights Alongside Chris Gayle

James Anderson Joins Italia T10 League After Lancashire Release; To Captain Napoli Knights Alongside Chris Gayle

James Anderson is set to captain and co-own Napoli Knights in Italy’s new Italia T10 league after his Lancashire release. Featuring Chris Gayle and Dawid Malan, the tournament aims to develop Italian cricket talent and strengthen the country’s 2032 Olympic ambitions.

James Anderson set to lengthen his career by joining Napoli Knights in Italia T10. Image Credit: ANI
James Anderson set to lengthen his career by joining Napoli Knights in Italia T10. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-10-27 21:35 IST

England’s great bowler James Anderson is part of an ambitious project to bring franchise cricket to Italy and help foster the Olympic ambitions of a country more readily associated with soccer and Formula One.

Anderson, who played more than 400 times for England across all formats and took nearly 1,000 wickets, will captain and co-own the Napoli Knights, one of six teams in the Italia T10 league as the 44-year-old extends his career after being released by Lancashire following 25 years.

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James Anderson to Feature in Italia T10

The 10-over-a-side competition, which will take place over 12 days at the Roma Cricket Ground from November 18, is the brainchild of Nadeem Shahid, a former professional cricketer, and Aamir Akhtar, who helped set up the Everest Premier League in his native Nepal.

High-profile players such as Chris Gayle, Shaun Marsh and Dawid Malan will also feature, joined by members of the Italian national side who impressed earlier this year when they narrowly lost to England at the T20 World Cup.

Anderson Enters World of Franchise Cricket After Lancashire Release

Franchise cricket is big business, with the brand value of India’s IPL worth more than $4 billion and total business value estimated at around $20.6 billion, according to a study by investment bank Houlihan Lokey.

But Shahid, 57, who won England’s domestic first-class competition five times with Essex and Surrey, says Italia T10, which will also feature teams representing Rome, Venice and Milan, is more about developing a footprint than making money.

“The potential for cricket in Italy made it a big draw,” he said, speaking by phone from South Africa, where he has built businesses in property and technology since retiring from cricket in 2004.

“One of the things that made it attractive is the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) beginning to take it seriously after it became an Olympic sport. Tickets will be free for all the matches, and there will be coaching clinics on the sidelines.”

James Anderson to Help in Identifying Cricket Talent in Italy

Anderson’s company, Activate Sport & Leisure, will be involved in some of those clinics, as Italy looks to develop home-grown talent capable of competing at Olympic level by the time of the 2032 Games in Brisbane.

“Of course, we want Napoli Knights to be competitive and challenge for the title, but we also want to contribute to something that continues to grow well beyond the tournament itself,” said Anderson.

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James Anderson Joins Italia T10 League After Lancashire Release; To Captain Napoli Knights Alongside Chris Gayle

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James Anderson Joins Italia T10 League After Lancashire Release; To Captain Napoli Knights Alongside Chris Gayle

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James Anderson Joins Italia T10 League After Lancashire Release; To Captain Napoli Knights Alongside Chris Gayle
James Anderson Joins Italia T10 League After Lancashire Release; To Captain Napoli Knights Alongside Chris Gayle
James Anderson Joins Italia T10 League After Lancashire Release; To Captain Napoli Knights Alongside Chris Gayle
James Anderson Joins Italia T10 League After Lancashire Release; To Captain Napoli Knights Alongside Chris Gayle
James Anderson Joins Italia T10 League After Lancashire Release; To Captain Napoli Knights Alongside Chris Gayle

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