Former ICC umpire Simon Taufel has said that the on-filed umpires made an error by awarding overthrow runs to England to which James Anderson has replied that Ben Stokes went to the umpires and asked them to take away the runs given as overthrows.

England’s World Cup victory has been overshadowed by the manner in which the team was crowned as world champions. Martin Guptill’s overthrow that deflected off Ben Stokes bat cost New Zealand four extra runs which turned out to be the changing point in the context of match’s result. Former ICC umpire Simon Taufel said that the on-filed umpires made an error by awarding those extra runs to England. However, James Anderson has said that Ben Stokes went to the umpires and asked them to take away the runs given as overthrows.

Anderson also explained that the etiquette in cricket is that if the ball is thrown at the stumps and it hits you and goes into the gap in the field then the batsman doesn’t run but if the same ball goes to the boundary then the batsman can’t do anything about it.

England was given the target of 241 st Lord’s on Sunday in the World Cup final. Stokes accidentally knocked the ball coming in from deep wicket fielder and deflected it off to a boundary.

After consultation with Marais Erasmus, Kumar Dharmasena signaled six runs for the incident.

England, who bt then seemed to loose needing nine runs from three balls, was suddenly right back in the game now needing three runs from two balls.

ICC has said that the umpire took decisions on the field based on their interpretations of the rules, and they would not comment on the incident.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App