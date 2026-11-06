James Anderson Set For Shock Surrey Move After Lancashire Snub, England Legend In Talks For 2027 Deal

James Anderson County Deal: England fast-bowling legend James Anderson could extend his illustrious playing career with a move to Surrey after Lancashire decided against renewing his contract. The 44-year-old is reportedly in discussions with the London-based county over a potential deal for the 2027 season, although no agreement has been signed yet.

Anderson had initially planned to continue playing for his boyhood club at Emirates Old Trafford. However, Lancashire’s decision to part ways with the veteran pacer has opened the door for a possible move elsewhere, with several counties from both Division One and Division Two reportedly showing interest in securing his services.

According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, Anderson even considered retirement after Lancashire informed him that he would not be offered a new contract. However, approaches from multiple counties have changed his mind, and Surrey have emerged as a potential destination.

James Anderson In Talks With Surrey For 2027 Season

Anderson’s representatives have held discussions with Surrey over a possible contract for the 2027 season. While negotiations have taken place, no deal has been finalised.

Lancashire’s new director of cricket, Paul Farbrace, informed Anderson last week that the county would not renew his contract, despite the fast bowler claiming 50 wickets last season.

Surrey, regarded as one of the wealthiest clubs in English county cricket, are understood to have the financial flexibility to accommodate Anderson within the board’s prescribed salary cap of £3.2 million. The club currently has nine players on central contracts, including Henry Crocombe, who joined from Sussex on a two-year deal with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Anderson’s potential move is understood to involve exclusively first-class cricket.

Why Surrey Are Interested In Signing James Anderson

Anderson’s arrival could strengthen Surrey’s experienced bowling attack, which faced several injury and player-availability concerns last season.

Surrey finished seventh in Division One last summer after enjoying a successful run that saw them win three County Championship titles between 2022 and 2024.

Experienced bowlers Dan Worrall and Jordan Clark managed only eight Championship appearances each last season, while Tom Lawes and Reece Topley were sidelined by injuries. The club also had limited access to Gus Atkinson and Matt Fisher because of their international commitments.

With an Ashes series scheduled for next summer, Henry Crocombe could also face similar availability issues. Anderson, who will turn 45 next July, could provide Surrey with valuable experience and help address their bowling concerns.

James Anderson Considered Retirement

Anderson had hoped to continue his career with Lancashire, the county he has represented for much of his playing journey. However, the decision not to offer him a fresh contract forced the veteran to consider his future.

Despite that setback, interest from several counties has kept the possibility of another season alive. Surrey are now among the clubs in discussions with the England great as he weighs up his next move.

Surrey Also Searching For New Head Coach

Meanwhile, Surrey are also looking for a new head coach following Gareth Batty’s departure last month. Batty left the county to join Chennai Super Kings.

Interestingly, Anderson’s connection with Surrey director of cricket Alec Stewart goes back to the beginning of his international career. The fast bowler made the first of his 401 international appearances alongside Stewart in an ODI against Australia in December 2002.

Anderson remains England’s leading wicket-taker and one of the most successful fast bowlers in international cricket. A potential move to Surrey could give the legendary pacer another opportunity to extend his remarkable career in county cricket.