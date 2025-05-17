Due to logistical shifts in the schedule, Punjab’s remaining home games will now be held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

James Hopes On PBKS' Playoff Push: 'Trying To Finish Tournament is Only Logical Thing'

Punjab Kings bowling coach James Hopes has endorsed the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) move to resume IPL 2025 immediately after a week-long pause, calling it the most “logical” course of action under the circumstances.

The IPL had come to a sudden halt following heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, forcing the BCCI to temporarily suspend play last Friday.

Hopes Backs Continuation Over Postponement

In the wake of the suspension, speculation swirled around how and when the tournament would resume. Some reports hinted at a months-long delay, while others suggested a quick restart.

Putting an end to the uncertainty, the BCCI confirmed earlier this week that the final 17 matches would be held from May 17 to June 3.

Hopes, who remained in Delhi during the pause, supported the BCCI’s decision to pick up where the tournament left off rather than pushing it to a later window like September.

He argued that rescheduling the event for later in the year would have created significant complications with player availability.

“I think a lot of players have come back. I think trying to set up the tournament in September would have been a difficult ask, to get all the boards to agree to release the players. I think trying to finish the tournament now is the only logical thing they can do to complete this IPL,” he told reporters on Saturday.

Kings Gear Up for Jaipur Heat

Punjab Kings will resume their campaign against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Sunday, bracing for intense summer heat in the desert city.

Due to logistical shifts in the schedule, Punjab’s remaining home games will now be held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

There has been much discussion about how the team will adapt to the altered venue conditions, but Hopes expressed faith in the squad’s versatility.

“We are heavily favoured towards pace, but we do have some spinners in our squad that we’re more than willing to play if the pitch offers that. We are very confident in the depth we’ve got. We tried to put together a squad that could play in all different conditions,” he added.

A Flexible Squad for All Scenarios

Despite the challenges posed by the new environment and weather, the Punjab Kings seem prepared to adapt. With a well-rounded squad and strategic planning, Hopes believes the team is ready to take on the remainder of the season with confidence.

As the IPL resumes its high-octane action, Punjab will look to make the most of the new schedule and push hard for a playoff spot.

