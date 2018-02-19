Wilson Rodriguez, the father of James Rodriguez, has blasted the Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane for considering his son surplus to his requirements at the Spanish club capital. He said that James did the best thing when he switched allegiances from Madrid to Bayern Munich in the summer of 2017.

James Rodriguez’s father Wilson Rodriguez believes that the best thing that his son could do was leave Real Madrid. He explained the reason saying that James lost the sporting joy under Zinedine Zidane, who replaced Carlo Ancelotti as Madrid’s coach in January 2016. The Colombian midfielder switched to the German side Bayern Munich on a two-year loan deal in July 2017 after struggling to get significant game time under the French manager. Since his move to Germany, James has been a revelation for his new side.

Speaking to media, Wilson Rodriguez said, “My son did well leaving Real Madrid for Bayern Munich, he is very happy in Germany. I see him living a calm and cheerful life and it’s incredibly important for him to perform on the pitch.” James Rodriguez has been in sensational form this season for the Bundesliga giants having scored 4 goals and assisted another 6 in 16 appearances so far.

However, senior Rodriguez reiterated his son’s affection toward the Spanish capital club. He said, “He (James) loves Real Madrid a lot, I don’t think anybody can ever doubt that, however, the best thing he could do was leave the team. He had lost the sporting joy on the pitch that he had when [Carlo] Ancelotti was coach.”

Wilson then shed light on his son’s good character and sportsmanship that he maintains even after suffering a dreadful lot of time on the sidelines. He said, “Zidane was one of James’ footballing idols, but that doesn’t mean that the coach won’t decide that my son can’t fit into his team. However, you will never hear my son talk badly about the French coach or criticise him for something related to football.”

