Jamshedpur FC Signs Nishchal Chandan for Upcoming Indian Super League Season

Jamshedpur FC have roped in young defender Nishchal Chandan ahead of the new Indian Super League (ISL) season, with an option to extend his contract based on performance. The 25-year-old, standing at six feet, joins alongside Pratik Chaudhari to strengthen the central defense.

“Joining Jamshedpur FC is a dream come true! I’m ecstatic to be part of a club with such a rich history and to have the opportunity to play in the ISL. I’m grateful to Head Coach Khalid Jamil and the management for believing in me,” said Chandan, who was born in Chandigarh.

“I’m committed to giving my best efforts and performing at the highest level. My goal is to have a successful debut season and help the team achieve the best defense in the league, making the fans of Jamshedpur proud,” he added.

Chandan’s football journey began in 2015 at Minerva Academy in Punjab, where he honed his skills and became a champion in the U-18 I-League North Zone Championship with Minerva FC. He made his I-League second division debut with Punjab FC in the 2020-21 season and then played for Sudeva FC from 2021 to 2023, where he not only made his I-League debut as captain but also scored a goal. His impressive performances earned him a move to Churchill Brothers in the 2023-24 season, where he played all 19 games before joining Jamshedpur FC.

Head Coach Khalid Jamil expressed his enthusiasm about signing Chandan. “Nishchal has a great opportunity ahead of him, but he must be patient and wait for his chance. He needs to showcase his abilities and consistently deliver strong performances to secure his place in the team,” he said.

