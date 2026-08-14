Jamshedpur FC Sold For Just ₹100: Tata Steel Quits ISL, Hands Over Club to Churchill Brothers

Jamshedpur FC Sold to Churchill Brothers for ₹100: Tata Steel has approved the transfer of its entire 100 percent stake in Jamshedpur Football and Sporting Private Limited (JFSPL), the company behind Jamshedpur FC, to Churchill Brothers Sports Club Private Limited for a nominal consideration of ₹100 on Friday (Aug 14). The deal includes the transfer of Jamshedpur FC’s Indian Super League (ISL) sporting licence and the contracts of its players and coaching staff, subject to necessary approvals from the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and other conditions.

Jamshedpur FC Takeover Deal Details

Seller: Tata Steel

Tata Steel Buyer: Churchill Brothers Sports Club Private Limited

Churchill Brothers Sports Club Private Limited Deal Value: ₹100

₹100 Stake Transferred: 100 percent in Jamshedpur Football and Sporting Private Limited

100 percent in Jamshedpur Football and Sporting Private Limited ISL Licence: Jamshedpur FC’s sporting licence included in the deal

Jamshedpur FC’s sporting licence included in the deal Approval: Subject to AIFF and other necessary approvals

What Will Churchill Brothers Get From the Jamshedpur FC Deal?

The agreement includes the transfer of Jamshedpur FC’s ISL sporting licence along with the contracts of its players and coaching staff. Churchill Brothers will take over these contracts from September 2026, including those of 12 players and two coaches.

Why Did Tata Steel Sell Jamshedpur FC?

The deal comes days after Tata Steel announced that Jamshedpur FC would not participate in the 2026-27 ISL season. The development comes amid growing concerns over the commercial viability of the Indian football league, with media-rights valuations and the wider financial sustainability of the ecosystem coming under scrutiny.

What is the Current Financial Situation of ISL?

According to the Economic Times report, the value of the ISL’s media rights has fallen sharply, from ₹275 crore per year paid by JioStar to an ₹8.6 crore offer from FanCode for the 2025-26 season. The league has also undergone significant restructuring, including the exit of Manchester City owner City Football Group from Mumbai City FC and the end of the 15-year commercial agreement between Football Sports Development Limited and the AIFF.

Market estimates cited by the ET suggest that the wider Indian football ecosystem has invested heavily over 15 years while incurring losses of more than ₹5,000 crore.

Who Are Churchill Brothers?

Churchill Brothers are a Goa-based football club with nearly four decades of history. The club have won the I-League twice and will now take over Jamshedpur FC’s sporting operations, subject to the required approvals.