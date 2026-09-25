Jannik Sinner Injury Update: World No. 1 Withdraws From China Open 2026, Apologises to Chinese Fans | WATCH VIDEO

Jannik Sinner, China Open 2026: Number one world Jannik Sinner has withdrawn to the 2026 China Open, providing yet another setback to what was to be a history-making return from injury for the young Italian. Sinner, who has not competed since clinching his maiden Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in July, released a video message to apologise directly to the Chinese fans.

Sinner had been pencilled in to return during the Asian swing following his woes with a right knee injury that caused him to miss the Canadian Open, Cincinnati Open and the US Open earlier this season. Sinner had held his place on the China Open entry list, but ultimately he pulled out due to fitness reasons.

During the video shared by the tennis player, Sinner was disappointed at not being able to go to China and compete in front of Chinese tennis fans. The 24-year-old appreciated all the fans’ support and expressed his desire to go back to China once he is back to full fitness.

Jannik Sinner’s Injury Woes Continue







The Italian has been on the sidelines since he kissed the Wimbledon trophy in July. Ongoing right knee trouble kept him from a number of top hard court tournaments, including the US Open, where he was set to be one of the contenders for the title. Sinner has said that even though he has been in consultation with a medical team in Monte Carlo, he still needs more time to recover.

Having overcome the injury setback, Sinner had been having an amazing season, with a 44-3 record and six titles to his name in 2026, including a title in his breakthrough Slam at Wimbledon and five ATP Masters 1060 titles.

What Next for Jannik Sinner?

Since Beijing seems to be off his schedule, the question is now if Sinner will come back during the rest of the Asian swing, or during the indoor European season. Several reports in recent weeks have claimed there was no clear idea of when he would come back, with Vienna and eventually some other events being possible return options.

Sinner’s withdrawal is a big blow for the China Open, which had advertised the comeback of the reigning World No. 1 followed by a host of the biggest stars on the ATP tour.

Fans are also able to view the video message sent out by the tournament organizers in which Sinner directly apologizes to the Chinese fans for his withdrawal.

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