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Home > Sports News > Jannik Sinner Pulls Out of Shanghai Masters! Italian Tennis Star Issues Apology to Fans With Viral Instagram Story

Jannik Sinner Pulls Out of Shanghai Masters! Italian Tennis Star Issues Apology to Fans With Viral Instagram Story

Jannik Sinner has withdrawn from the 2026 Shanghai Masters due to his left knee injury, delaying his ATP Tour comeback. The World No. 1 apologized to Shanghai fans on Instagram after missing Wimbledon, US Open, China Open and other major tournaments.

Jannik Sinner pulled out of the Shanghai Masters and issued an apology. Image Credit: AFP
Jannik Sinner pulled out of the Shanghai Masters and issued an apology. Image Credit: AFP

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sat 2026-10-03 17:28 IST

Jannik Sinner – Shanghai Masters: World No. 1 Jannik Sinner has formally withdrawn from the 2026 Rolex Shanghai Masters, prolonging his absence from the ATP Tour as he recuperates from his yearlong left knee injury. The Italian was quick to take to Instagram to inform his followers, personally apologizing to the fans in Shanghai, a message that has been widely circulated.

Sinner had not competed in a competitive match after winning the Wimbledon tournament in July. The 25-year-old has been sidelined from many key tournaments, such as the North American hard-court swing, the US Open, and currently the China Open in Beijing.

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Jannik Sinner Issues Apology to Fans After Pulling Out of Shanghai Masters

In his heartfelt Instagram Story, Sinner wrote: “Unfortunately, I won’t be able to play at the Rolex Shanghai Masters this year as I had hoped. I always enjoy playing in front of the Shanghai fans and I’m very sorry that I won’t be able to do so next week. Thank you for all your support. I’m looking forward to seeing you again next year.”

The message was passed around many fans and tennis pages, and a lot of them expressed good wishes to Italy as he picks himself up from further rehabilitation. ‘Shanghai has been a special place for Sinner these days, where the Italian won the prestigious ATP Masters 1000 event in 2024 after beating Novak Djokovic in the final.

Jannik Sinner’s Comeback Journey Delayed

Sinner’s latest withdrawal leaves his comeback in doubt; the current Wimbledon holders will be absent for over three months and have missed some of the most prestigious events of the season’s second half due to injury. Based on reports from Italy, the focus is on recovery from his injury over putting him back to play.

The Shanghai Masters will take place from 7 October to 18 October and will be played with some star attractions, including Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, Daniil Medvedev, Ben Shelton and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

What Does It Mean for Jannik Sinner’s ATP Rankings?

Not playing may have huge consequences for Sinner’s bid for the year-end world No. 1. Alexander Zverev, who has already had an astonishing 2016 in a bit of a breakthrough year, remains, for the time being, the biggest threat to Sinner and could close the gap with a good run in Asia.

For the time being, though, it is all about Sinner’s rehab. Fans may be disappointed not to have the Italian in Shanghai, but his recent positive comment indicates that getting match fit is what matters the most as he seeks a return come the end of the year.

Also Read: Asian Games 2026 Cricket: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Sets Unique Record as India Beat Pakistan for Gold Medal

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Jannik Sinner Pulls Out of Shanghai Masters! Italian Tennis Star Issues Apology to Fans With Viral Instagram Story
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Jannik Sinner Pulls Out of Shanghai Masters! Italian Tennis Star Issues Apology to Fans With Viral Instagram Story
Jannik Sinner Pulls Out of Shanghai Masters! Italian Tennis Star Issues Apology to Fans With Viral Instagram Story
Jannik Sinner Pulls Out of Shanghai Masters! Italian Tennis Star Issues Apology to Fans With Viral Instagram Story
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