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Home > Sports News > Jannik Sinner To Miss Rest Of 2026, To Continue Recovering From Knee Injury | Check Full Statement

Jannik Sinner To Miss Rest Of 2026, To Continue Recovering From Knee Injury | Check Full Statement

Italian Tennis star Jannik Sinner has suffered a huge setback ahead of the rest of the year as the knee injury has ruled out any hopes of returning to action in 2026.

Jannik Sinner To Miss Rest Of 2026, To Continue Recovering From Knee Injury. Photo X
Jannik Sinner To Miss Rest Of 2026, To Continue Recovering From Knee Injury. Photo X

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Tue 2026-10-06 15:09 IST

Italian Tennis star Jannik Sinner has suffered a huge setback ahead of the rest of the year as the knee injury has ruled out any hopes of returning to action in 2026. Sinner posted a video on the social media platform of X, claiming that the need to think about his long-term career has forced him to sit out of the remaining year as the youngster hopes to return to action fully fit.

Me, together with the doctors, have decided that I need a course of treatment for my knee” – Jannik Sinner

Sinner has not played since beating Alexander Zverev in the All England Club final on July 12, with the 25-year-old ​missing the North American hardcourt swing, the US Open as ​well as the ongoing slate of tournaments in Asia. ⁠He will now miss the European indoor hardcourt swing as well ​as the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin, where he won the title ​in the last two years.
“Me, together with the doctors, have decided that I need a course of treatment for my knee which means the 2026 season ​is officially over. The ​last couple of years, especially the ending in Turin, gave me so many ‌beautiful ⁠feelings and emotions which this year is going to be way different. The ​last couple of years, especially the ending in Turin, gave me so many ‌beautiful ⁠feelings and emotions which this year is going to be way different,” Sinner said in a video posted on X.



Sinner’s team ​said in a ​statement that he ⁠would follow a course of treatment for inflammation in his knee.
The decision has been made to have the ​treatment now to give Jannik the necessary time to ​recover ⁠before beginning preparations for 2027,” it added.
Sinner’s absence could open the door for Zverev to finish the year at the top of the ⁠world ​rankings. The German world number two has ​cut the gap to Sinner after winning the French Open and US Open titles. The 25-year-old, winner of the 2024 and 2025 Australian Open, might mark his return to the Grand Slam next year.
(With inputs from Reuters)
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Jannik Sinner To Miss Rest Of 2026, To Continue Recovering From Knee Injury | Check Full Statement
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Jannik Sinner To Miss Rest Of 2026, To Continue Recovering From Knee Injury | Check Full Statement

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Jannik Sinner To Miss Rest Of 2026, To Continue Recovering From Knee Injury | Check Full Statement
Jannik Sinner To Miss Rest Of 2026, To Continue Recovering From Knee Injury | Check Full Statement
Jannik Sinner To Miss Rest Of 2026, To Continue Recovering From Knee Injury | Check Full Statement
Jannik Sinner To Miss Rest Of 2026, To Continue Recovering From Knee Injury | Check Full Statement
Jannik Sinner To Miss Rest Of 2026, To Continue Recovering From Knee Injury | Check Full Statement

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