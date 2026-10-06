Jannik Sinner To Miss Rest Of 2026, To Continue Recovering From Knee Injury | Check Full Statement

Italian Tennis star Jannik Sinner has suffered a huge setback ahead of the rest of the year as the knee injury has ruled out any hopes of returning to action in 2026. Sinner posted a video on the social media platform of X, claiming that the need to think about his long-term career has forced him to sit out of the remaining year as the youngster hopes to return to action fully fit.
“Me, together with the doctors, have decided that I need a course of treatment for my knee” – Jannik Sinner
“Me, together with the doctors, have decided that I need a course of treatment for my knee which means the 2026 season is officially over. The last couple of years, especially the ending in Turin, gave me so many beautiful feelings and emotions which this year is going to be way different. The last couple of years, especially the ending in Turin, gave me so many beautiful feelings and emotions which this year is going to be way different,” Sinner said in a video posted on X.
https://t.co/LC1SqFTKG8
— Jannik Sinner (@janniksin) October 6, 2026
The decision has been made to have the treatment now to give Jannik the necessary time to recover before beginning preparations for 2027,” it added.