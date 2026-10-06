Jannik Sinner To Miss Rest Of 2026, To Continue Recovering From Knee Injury | Check Full Statement

Italian Tennis star Jannik Sinner has suffered a huge setback ahead of the rest of the year as the knee injury has ruled out any hopes of returning to action in 2026. Sinner posted a video on the social media platform of X, claiming that the need to think about his long-term career has forced him to sit out of the remaining year as the youngster hopes to return to action fully fit.

“ Me, together with the doctors, have decided that I need a course of treatment for my knee” – Jannik Sinner

Sinner has not played since beating Alexander Zverev in the All England Club final on July 12, with the 25-year-old ​missing the North American hardcourt swing, the US Open as ​well as the ongoing slate of tournaments in Asia. ⁠He will now miss the European indoor hardcourt swing as well ​as the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin, where he won the title ​in the last two years.

“Me, together with the doctors, have decided that I need a course of treatment for my knee which means the 2026 season ​is officially over. The ​last couple of years, especially the ending in Turin, gave me so many ‌beautiful ⁠feelings and emotions which this year is going to be way different. The ​last couple of years, especially the ending in Turin, gave me so many ‌beautiful ⁠feelings and emotions which this year is going to be way different,” Sinner said in a video posted on X.