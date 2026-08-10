Jannik Sinner Withdraws From Cincinnati Open 2026 Due To Knee Injury; Targets US Open Return

Cincinnati Open 2026: Due to a right knee injury, five-time Grand Slam champion and reigning Wimbledon champion Jannik Sinner has withdrawn from the Cincinnati Open. Two of the greatest young superstars of the present period, Sinner and his fiercest adversary Carlos Alcaraz, were left out of the competition after the announcement was made by the tournament’s official X handle.

Jannik Sinner Withdraws From Cincinnati Open









“Jannik Sinner has withdrawn from the Cincinnati Open due to a right knee injury. Wishing all the best to our 2024 champion, and can’t wait to see you again next year!,” posted the tournament’s official handle.

Sinner had captured the 2024 title, beating Frances Tiafoe in the final, 7-6 (7-4), 6-2.

The Cincinnati Open is scheduled to take place from August 13 to 23, with the US Open, the season’s final Grand Slam, set to run from August 30 to September 13.

Why Did Jannik Sinner Withdraw From Cincinnati Open?

Jannik Sinner has withdrawn his participation at this week’s Cincinnati Open due to an issue with his knee, but hopes of a timely return are not out of the question as the US Open is still more than a fortnight away. The 24-year-old won his fifth Grand Slam after winning Wimbledon by beating Alexander Zverev in the final last month but hasn’t made another appearance since.

The Italian said, “After consulting with my doctors and my team, I have to announce that I need to withdraw from the Masters 1000 tournament in Cincinnati. My right knee has been bothering me, and even though we have been working hard with my medical team, I have to accept I’m not ready to compete yet. I’m very disappointed not to be able to play in Cincinnati. I can’t wait to be back next year, and I’m now focusing on getting ready for the US Open.”

Carlos Alcaraz to Miss Cincinnati Open 2026

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz’s return to competitive tennis has been delayed after the Spaniard star withdrew from the 2026 Cincinnati Open. Tournament organisers confirmed on Tuesday that the seven-time Grand Slam singles champion will miss the ATP Masters 1000 event, meaning he will be unable to defend the title he won last year. The main draw is scheduled to begin next week. Alcaraz has been sidelined since sustaining a wrist injury during the Barcelona Open in April, forcing him to miss both the French Open and Wimbledon.

Carlos Alcaraz Eyes Return in US Open

The 23-year-old is targeting a return at the US Open, the season’s final Grand Slam, where he will also be the defending champion. The Spaniard has gradually stepped up his recovery in recent weeks, progressing from strength and conditioning work to full training sessions in Cincinnati.

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