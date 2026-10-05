Japan Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Early Wobble And Reaches Final In Pursuit Of First Title Since Return

Japan Open 2026: Defending or reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz wobbled but eventually defeated fellow Spainard Jaume Munar 5-7 6-3 6-1 to reach the Japan Open 2026 final on October 5, Monday. In the process, the youngster has taken a significant step towards his first singles title since returning from the wrist injury.
Japan Open 2026: Who will Carlos Alcaraz face in the final?
I don’t know what happened in the first set. I started the match well, got a break and was serving for the set, but I don’t know what happened. It seems like I’m struggling every first set. But the way that I come back every time, I think I’m just really happy about it. Jaume’s a pretty tough player and these conditions suit him pretty well. I just tried to stay there as much as I could. I made a couple of breaks that helped a lot to get a bit of confidence, then I started to play more aggressively,” said top seed Alcaraz, who dropped 16 consecutive points at the end of it.