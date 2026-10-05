Japan Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Early Wobble And Reaches Final In Pursuit Of First Title Since Return

The 23-year-old, who moved through ​the gears during Team Europe’s triumphant Laver Cup campaign last month, looked comfortable ​against qualifier Munar in Tokyo at 5-4 before gifting him the opening set with two shaky service games.

I don’t know what happened in the first set. I started the match well, ​got a break and was serving for the set, but I don’t know what happened. ‌It ⁠seems like I’m struggling every first set. But the way that I come back every time, I think I’m just really happy about it. Jaume’s a pretty tough player and these conditions suit him pretty well. I ​just tried to stay ​there as ⁠much as I could. I made a couple of breaks that helped a lot to get a bit of confidence, ​then I started to play more aggressively,” said top seed Alcaraz, who dropped 16 ​consecutive points at the end of it.