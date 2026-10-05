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Home > Sports News > Japan Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Early Wobble And Reaches Final In Pursuit Of First Title Since Return

Japan Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Early Wobble And Reaches Final In Pursuit Of First Title Since Return

Defending or reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz wobbled but eventually defeated fellow Spainard Jaume Munar 5-7 6-3 ​6-1 to reach the Japan Open 2026 final on October 5, Monday.

Japan Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Early Wobble And Reaches Final In Pursuit Of First Title Since Return. (Image Credits: X)
Japan Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Early Wobble And Reaches Final In Pursuit Of First Title Since Return. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Mon 2026-10-05 18:51 IST

Japan Open 2026: Defending or reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz wobbled but eventually defeated fellow Spainard Jaume Munar 5-7 6-3 ​6-1 to reach the Japan Open 2026 final on October 5, Monday. In the process, the youngster has taken a significant step towards his first singles title since returning from the wrist injury.

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Japan Open 2026: Who will Carlos Alcaraz face in the final?

He will face Czech Jiri Lehecka in Tuesday’s final. Alcaraz completed the career Grand Slam by ​capturing the Australian Open title in February but suffered the injury two months ​later and only came back at the US Open, where a quarter-final ⁠run hinted at a swift return to form.  He lost a heartbreaking match to the eventual runner-up Ben Shelton, ending his US Open campaign. The 23-year-old, who moved through ​the gears during Team Europe’s triumphant Laver Cup campaign last month, looked comfortable ​against qualifier Munar in Tokyo at 5-4 before gifting him the opening set with two shaky service games.
I don’t know what happened in the first set. I started the match well, ​got a break and was serving for the set, but I don’t know what happened. ‌It ⁠seems like I’m struggling every first set. But the way that I come back every time, I think I’m just really happy about it. Jaume’s a pretty tough player and these conditions suit him pretty well. I ​just tried to stay ​there as ⁠much as I could. I made a couple of breaks that helped a lot to get a bit of confidence, ​then I started to play more aggressively,” said top seed Alcaraz, who dropped 16 ​consecutive points at the end of it.
After a sluggish ​start to ⁠the second set, Alcaraz raised his level to force a decider and the seven-times major champion wore world number 49 Munar down with stunning shot-making to book a title clash with ⁠Lehecka ​on Tuesday. Lehecka beat eighth seed Valentin Vacherot 6-4 ​6-2 to make the final and stay on course for his first trophy of the ​season.
(With inputs from Reuters)
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Japan Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Early Wobble And Reaches Final In Pursuit Of First Title Since Return
Tags: Carlos AlcarazJapan OpenJapan Open 2026Jaume Munar

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Japan Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Early Wobble And Reaches Final In Pursuit Of First Title Since Return
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Japan Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Early Wobble And Reaches Final In Pursuit Of First Title Since Return
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