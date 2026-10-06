Japan Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Unseeded Jiri Lehecka In Final To Retain Title

Spanish Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz has sealed his first singles title since coming back from a lengthy injury layoff as he defeated the unseeded Czech Jiri Lehecka 7-6(4) 6-4 in the Japan Open final on October 6, Tuesday. The youngster made a slow start to the final but ultimately regained his groove and emerged victorious to retain the crown.
“It’s extra special after my injury and my comeback, in the second tournament that I’m playing” – Carlos Alcaraz
“I’m really happy to be able to lift a trophy again. It’s been a while and obviously it’s extra special after my injury and my comeback, in the second tournament that I’m playing. It was a really tough week and I didn’t play my best tennis and my best level but I did find good solutions and that’s what matters in the end,” Alcaraz said.
“A lot of negative thoughts come to your mind. If you’re going to come back healthy, if you’re going to come back the same as you were before, if I will be able to hit the ball normally without pain. I trusted myself and it worked out,” Alcaraz added.