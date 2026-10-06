Japan Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Unseeded Jiri Lehecka In Final To Retain Title

Spanish Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz has sealed his first singles title since coming back from a lengthy injury layoff as he defeated the unseeded Czech Jiri Lehecka 7-6(4) 6-4 ‌in the Japan Open final on October 6, Tuesday. The youngster made a slow start to the final but ultimately regained his groove and emerged victorious to retain the crown.

“It’s extra special after my injury ​and my comeback, in the second tournament that I’m playing” – Carlos Alcaraz

The ATP 500 tournament victory is Alcaraz’s third of the year after the Australian Open and Qatar Open, ​before the 23-year-old was sidelined for nearly five months and returned at the US ​Open in late August.

“I’m really happy to be able to lift a ⁠trophy again. It’s been a while and obviously it’s extra special after my injury ​and my comeback, in the second tournament that I’m playing. It was a really tough week and ​I didn’t play my best tennis and my best level but I did find good solutions and that’s what matters in the end,” Alcaraz said.