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Home > Sports News > Japan Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Unseeded Jiri Lehecka In Final To Retain Title

Japan Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Unseeded Jiri Lehecka In Final To Retain Title

Spanish Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz has sealed his first singles title since coming back from a lengthy injury layoff as he defeated the unseeded Czech Jiri Lehecka 7-6(4) 6-4 ‌in the Japan Open final on October 6, Tuesday.

Japan Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Unseeded Jiri Lehecka In Final To Retain Title. (Image Credits: X)
Japan Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Unseeded Jiri Lehecka In Final To Retain Title. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Tue 2026-10-06 17:32 IST

Spanish Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz has sealed his first singles title since coming back from a lengthy injury layoff as he defeated the unseeded Czech Jiri Lehecka 7-6(4) 6-4 ‌in the Japan Open final on October 6, Tuesday. The youngster made a slow start to the final but ultimately regained his groove and emerged victorious to retain the crown.

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“It’s extra special after my injury ​and my comeback, in the second tournament that I’m playing” – Carlos Alcaraz

The ATP 500 tournament victory is Alcaraz’s third of the year after the Australian Open and Qatar Open, ​before the 23-year-old was sidelined for nearly five months and returned at the US ​Open in late August.
“I’m really happy to be able to lift a ⁠trophy again. It’s been a while and obviously it’s extra special after my injury ​and my comeback, in the second tournament that I’m playing. It was a really tough week and ​I didn’t play my best tennis and my best level but I did find good solutions and that’s what matters in the end,” Alcaraz said.
Alcaraz became the first man to go back-to-back in Tokyo since American Pete ​Sampras in 1993-94. The world number three started shakily, dropping serve in the first game, but ​soon recovered and dialled up the intensity to break world number 19 Lehecka’s serve with a scorching backhand to level ‌at ⁠3-3. More uncharacteristic errors from Alcaraz gave Lehecka hope in the tiebreak, but the Spaniard unleashed a sublime drop-shot en route to clinching the opening set to lay the platform for his 27th title overall.
The seven-times Grand Slam champion took control midway through the second set, breaking to claim ​a 4-3 lead before sealing ​victory by forcing an ⁠error on match point and then celebrating wildly with his team courtside. Alcaraz said his triumph helped erase the doubts that he faced during his ​injury break.
“A lot of negative thoughts come to your mind. If you’re ⁠going to come back healthy, if you’re going to come back the same as you were before, if I will be able to hit the ball normally without pain. I trusted myself and ⁠it ​worked out,” Alcaraz added.
Alcaraz will return to action at the Shanghai Masters ​where he will take on Juan Manuel Cerundolo or a qualifier first. The main draw of the ATP 1000 ​event begins on Wednesday.
(With inputs from Reuters)
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Japan Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Unseeded Jiri Lehecka In Final To Retain Title
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Japan Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Unseeded Jiri Lehecka In Final To Retain Title

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Japan Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Unseeded Jiri Lehecka In Final To Retain Title
Japan Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Unseeded Jiri Lehecka In Final To Retain Title
Japan Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Unseeded Jiri Lehecka In Final To Retain Title
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Japan Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Unseeded Jiri Lehecka In Final To Retain Title

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