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Home > Sports News > Japan Open 2026: India’s PV Sindhu Reaches First Final in Two Years, China’s Chen Yufei Retires With Injury

Japan Open 2026: India’s PV Sindhu Reaches First Final in Two Years, China’s Chen Yufei Retires With Injury

India's PV Sindhu reached her first BWF World Tour final in two years after China's Chen Yufei retired with a hamstring injury during their women's singles semi-final on Saturday (July 18). Sindhu had already taken the opening game 21-19 and was leading 15-10 in the second when Chen was forced to withdraw, ending a fiercely contested encounter at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.

Japan Open 2026: India's PV Sindhu Reaches First Final in Two Years, China's Chen Yufei Retires With Injury
Japan Open 2026: India's PV Sindhu Reaches First Final in Two Years, China's Chen Yufei Retires With Injury

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sat 2026-07-18 10:12 IST

Japan Open 2026: India’s PV Sindhu reached her first BWF World Tour final in two years after China’s Chen Yufei retired with a hamstring injury during their women’s singles semi-final on Saturday (July 18). Sindhu had already taken the opening game 21-19 and was leading 15-10 in the second when Chen was forced to withdraw, ending a fiercely contested encounter at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.

The victory also marked a significant moment for the two-time Olympic medallist, who had struggled for consistency over the past two seasons. Sindhu looked sharp throughout the contest, matching Chen’s pace in long rallies before taking control of the second game. Chen received medical attention after appearing to injure her hamstring but was unable to continue, sending the Indian star into her first final since 2024.

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PV Sindhu Ends Two-Year Wait For A Final

The result is a major boost for Sindhu, who has endured an injury-hit spell and several early exits over the past two years. Against one of the world’s toughest opponents, the Indian displayed excellent movement, powerful smashes and improved defensive play to edge a thrilling first game 21-19 before opening a five-point advantage in the second.

Sindhu last played a final in 2024, when she won the Syed Modi International. Going up against Yufei, her plan was simple. To take the lead and retain it for a long period. The start to the contest was far from ideal as Yufei held the lead early on.

Although the match ended prematurely due to Chen Yufei’s unfortunate hamstring injury, Sindhu had firmly established control and was on course for a memorable victory. The win also ended her recent struggles against the Chinese ace and secured a place in her first BWF World Tour final in two years.

Who Will PV Sindhu Face In The Japan Open 2026 Final?

Sindhu will now battle for the Japan Open 2026 women’s singles title on Sunday. The Indian shuttler will face the winner of the other semi-final between Akane Yamaguchi and Putri Wardani as she looks to capture her first title in two years and continue her impressive resurgence on the international circuit.

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Japan Open 2026: India’s PV Sindhu Reaches First Final in Two Years, China’s Chen Yufei Retires With Injury
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Japan Open 2026: India’s PV Sindhu Reaches First Final in Two Years, China’s Chen Yufei Retires With Injury

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Japan Open 2026: India’s PV Sindhu Reaches First Final in Two Years, China’s Chen Yufei Retires With Injury
Japan Open 2026: India’s PV Sindhu Reaches First Final in Two Years, China’s Chen Yufei Retires With Injury
Japan Open 2026: India’s PV Sindhu Reaches First Final in Two Years, China’s Chen Yufei Retires With Injury
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