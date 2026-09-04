Japan To Host Team India In Historic One-Off T20I Ahead Of Asian Games 2026 | Details Inside

To commemorate the the diplomatic relations between India and Japan, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a historic T20I between the two countries later this month. India, a powerhouse as far as T20I cricket is concerned, will face Japan in a one-off T20I match at the Sano International Cricket Ground Tochigi Perfecture on September 22, Tuesday.

How many official T20I matches have Japan played?

Having acquired full-status in October 2019, the Asian nation played their first-ever T20 International on October 9, 2022. In 61 matches thus far, Japan have emerged victorious in 41 of them and suffered 18 losses. They had also been involved in one tied fixture that occurred against Bahrain during the Quadrangular T20I Series final in February 2026. In 2026, Japan have had a successful run, securing eight wins out of 10 games, including promising performances in the regional qualifiers and the multi-nation events.

Nevertheless, it will be the first time they face India in any format and are likely yet to lock horns against any full-member nation in cricket.

Team India set to arrive in Japan to compete in Asian Games 2026

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue will be in Japan at that time to partake in Asian Games. India, who had won the Gold Medal in the 2023 edition, have automatically qualified for the quarter-final. Their opposition is yet to be confirmed but the reigning Gold Medal winners will play their quarter-final on September 28 and it could be Japan based on whether or not they successfully get through their qualifiers.

Team India, captained by Shreyas Iyer, will be clear favourites when they take on Japan in the historic one-off T20I game. The Men in Blue are three-time T20 World Champions, with their latest title coming earlier this year when they beat New Zealand comprehensively at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The sub-continent team is second when it comes to the number of T20I games played in the history of the format, featuring in 287 of them, behind Pakistan, who have played 299.

Nevertheless, their recent results have seen a sharp dip, encapsulated by a landmark 2-0 series loss to Ireland and suffering a 4-0 loss to England in the five-game rubber. But they still remain the top side in Asia and should retain the Gold Medal.