Japan vs Poland Live streaming India Time: Japan and Poland will face each other in a highly-anticipated Group H match on June 28, Thursday, at 07:30 pm. The live streaming will be available on Sonyliv.com and Sonyliv app while the live TV coverage can be accessed on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 3.

Japan vs Poland Live streaming India Time: Poland will have one last chance to salvage some respect and go out of the 21st edition of FIFA World Cup with their heads held high on Thursday when they face Japan in their final Group H match. While on the other hand, Japan players will try anything in their power to ward off the competition for round of 16 berth from Senegal and Colombia by securing a victory over the Asian side.

All eyes will be on Shinji Kagawa and Shinji Okazaki as they are key Japanese players which can propel their side to a win. Although Japan can advance to the next stage by earning a draw as well but they wouldn’t want to see such scoreline and risk their contention. For Poland, their defensive and attacking frailties keep letting them down as they hunt for their maiden victory in the ongoing tournament in Russia.

Japan currently leads the Group H with 4 points while Senegal challenges the Asian team with the same number of points and goal difference. Colombia sits at the third spot with 3 points from two matches played so far while Poland, which is yet to open its account, lies at the nadir of the group table.

Where and how to watch the Japan vs Poland online live streaming?

Japan vs Poland live stream will be available on Sonyliv.com and Sonyliv app.

When and what time is the final Group H match of Japan?

The Japan vs Poland match will be played on June 28, Thursday, and it will commence from 07:30 pm IST onwards.

Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of FIFA World Cup 2018 match? Which TV channel will have the Japan vs Poland match live?

The live TV coverage of Japan vs Poland game will be available on Sony Ten 2 in English and Sony Ten 3 in Hindi.

What will be the likely lineups?

Japan: Eiji Kawashima; Hiroki Sakai, Maya Yoshida, Gen Shoji, Yuto Nagatomo; Makoto Hasebe, Gaku Shibasaki, Genki Haraguchi, Shinji Kagawa, Takashi Inui; Yuya Osako

Poland: Artur Jedrzejczyk; Bartosz Bereszynski, Kamil Glik, Michal Pazdan, Maciej Rybus; Grzegorz Krychowiak, Piotr Zielinski, Jakub Blaszczykowski, Karol Linetty, Kamil Grosicki; Robert Lewandowski

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More